Hajee told The Standard this week that she “felt such an overwhelming sense of support” since coming forward. She added, “It has assuaged my deepest fears.”

Hajee reported two alleged incidents to police in April of this year after The Standard’s reporting on multiple women who had allegations against Jon Jacobo —a once-rising political star in the Mission District—that ranged from domestic violence and threats to attempted rape and rape.

Zahra Hajee, a former staffer to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and state Sen. Scott Wiener, and another unnamed woman told the Chronicle that Ortiz sexually assaulted them in separate incidents dating back to 2021 and 2019, respectively. Through his attorney, Ortiz told the Chronicle that all of his interactions with Hajee and the second woman were consensual.

In a story published last week, the San Francisco Chronicle detailed allegations against Kevin Ortiz , a former staffer in Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s office who, until Monday, was serving as co-president of the city’s Latinx Democratic Club.

Democrats in San Francisco are facing growing pressure to show their efforts to root out sexual predators are more than lip services after another prominent figure in progressive politics was accused of sexual assault.

However, like the women in the Jacobo story, Hajee said that the local political community did little to hold Ortiz accountable despite many people being aware of allegations against him. The question is whether that could soon change.

The Democratic County Central Committee (DCCC) convened a special committee in late April to receive allegations of sexual misconduct in local political spaces while also creating a new code of conduct for its chartered political clubs.

Multiple sources in the DCCC told The Standard that the committee is nearing the completion of its work and a public announcement could come as soon as next month. But how that work would result in repercussions for clubs that have alleged sexual predators among their leadership is unknown.

A source with knowledge of the special committee’s work said that Ortiz’s name was never mentioned in any of its closed-door meetings. The source also said that the DCCC did not exert any pressure on the Latinx Democratic Club for him to take a leave of absence after the Chronicle’s story. Victims who spoke to The Standard said that sidelining problematic political figures is an important first step that the DCCC should be demanding.

“Removing them from the political arena would probably do more than anything because all they’re focused on is accumulating power,” Hajee said. “I understand these outcomes take time, but there’s a different way to go about this that will achieve results along the path to seeking justice for survivors.”

Ortiz’s attorney told the Chronicle that the two women were “working in concert to defame” him, but the second woman who accused Ortiz of sexually assaulting her told The Standard in a phone interview that she and Hajee are “politically opposed.” She said she did not file charges with police because of the grueling process victims often undergo.

“The reality is you don’t get assaulted by your opponents, you get assaulted by your allies,” she said. “People who you trust. People who you hang out with socially. This definitely happens on the moderate side, too.”

It’s unclear how many new allegations of sexual misconduct have been received by the DCCC since it formed the committee, but all chartered political clubs will be required to accept a new code of conduct to remain in the local Democratic Party. The changes will include a new intake process for complaints that attempts to keep the reports apolitical and anonymous for as long as possible. Another step could involve bringing in an ombudsman from outside the city to monitor complaints and how they are handled.