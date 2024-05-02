“I've gotten sick and tired of having to make phone calls to leaders around the city to let them know that this person and that person is problematic,” said Denise Heitzenroder, a board member for the San Francisco Women’s Political Committee. “It really just boggles my mind that 20 years later we still are having these conversations about whether or not this is a problem.”

More than 50 people attended the hearing inside the Milton Marks Auditorium, where rape survivors and victims of sexual assault and harassment shared personal stories while calling out local leaders who have turned a blind eye to allegations for years—if not decades.

San Francisco Democrats appear to be on the verge of a #MeToo moment based on comments shared Thursday evening at a special hearing on sexual assault and harassment by local party leaders .

Nancy Tung, chair of San Francisco’s Democratic County Central Committee, called the hearing in response to multiple allegations against prominent figures in the local Democratic Party, including former housing nonprofit director Jon Jacobo and Kevin Ortiz, a co-president of the Latinx Democratic Club.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi endorsed the committee’s work in a letter last weekend—Ortiz worked in her office as recently as 2022—and social media posts have since been identifying other individuals in local politics who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Jay Cheng, the head of the powerful moderate political group Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, sent a letter to the committee Thursday morning that detailed sexual abuse claims made against him in 2010 when he was attending the University of California Irvine. In an attempt to get out in front of the situation, Neighbors hired political consultant Sam Singer—who specializes in crisis communications—to work with Cheng in once again denying the allegations.

At the time, Cheng said an ex-partner had fabricated the allegations, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office dropped the case due to insufficient evidence.

“I’ve done my best to move forward from the false allegation with humility,” Cheng wrote in his letter to the DCCC.