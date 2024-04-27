Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sent a letter Saturday to Democratic Party officials in San Francisco expressing her support for a new committee looking into sexual assault and harassment allegations against local political leaders—one of whom worked in her office as recently as two years ago.

“As the DCCC deliberates standards for this new special committee, I urge you to implement a robust standard of independence, thoroughness and due process for investigations into credible claims of sexual misconduct,” Pelosi wrote. “Doing so is necessary to both protect survivors and their privacy, as well as ensure the integrity of the process. It is also vital that such investigations are accountable to the committee members and, ultimately, to the public.”