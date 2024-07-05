A political consultant who works with major Democratic Party donors and top party officials said that since last week, a “distinct shift” in momentum has begun to favor Harris.

Speculation is growing that Harris—an Oakland native, prolific fundraiser and natural successor to Biden—may give Democrats their best shot at beating former President Donald Trump in November. Harris would become not only the first-ever Black woman to become a major party presidential nominee but also the only one from the Bay Area. Even in deep-blue San Francisco, many voters called for Biden to be swiftly replaced after his abysmal debate performance set off a wave of panic among Democrats.

Despite Joe Biden’s public assurances on Friday that he plans to stay in the presidential race, some Democratic party leaders are acknowledging that Vice President Kamala Harris could be the best option to lead the ticket if the embattled president chose to step aside.

“The biggest fear is losing the House and Senate and the White House, and there are no checks and balances,” said the Democratic Party political consultant, adding that such a sweep would be “scary to even a lot of Republicans.”

Is Harris the right pick to help Democrats avoid a doomsday scenario in which Republicans seize the White House—and possibly Congress, if Biden drags down Democrats in down-ballot races? That’s the question weighing on many anxious voters searching desperately for a new Democratic Party standard-bearer.

“Everybody’s biggest priority is to beat [Donald] Trump, and I’m not aware of any major Democratic donor or leader who truly believes that Joe Biden is the best person to defeat Donald Trump,” the source said on Wednesday. “I’m sure there are a couple, but I’m not aware of who they are.”

High anxiety over the presidential race

San Francisco State University political science professor Jason McDaniel said Harris would help unite the party compared to choices he perceived as riskier, such as Newsom or Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose national political profile hasn’t yet been tested like the vice president’s.

A former San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general and U.S. senator, Harris would present a stark contrast to Trump in a fall election centered on existential questions about American democracy.

“If he can step down and give someone else an opportunity to be the voice for the people, I would recommend someone who’s actually listening to young people,” she said, adding that Gov. Gavin Newsom or Harris would be the easiest option to transition into the role.

Mical Woldemichael, who was in the midst of a Zumba class at Civic Center Plaza on Friday, said Biden should step aside if he is unable to communicate effectively.

“He needs to take care of his well-being more than the presidency,” said Sandoval, who is leaning toward voting Republican this fall because of the apparent disarray in the presidential race. “I mean, he could barely even say a word.”

“I think [Biden] should be in a convalescent home,” said Ryan Sandoval, an employee of the city’s public bathroom program Pit Stop, outside City Hall on Friday.

McDaniel said that Harris could also attract Black voters, who are a critical piece of the Democratic base. She would also be best positioned to inherit the some $91 million the Biden-Harris campaign has on hand.

If she were to replace Biden, Harris would inherit challenges that few political candidates have had to overcome in American history: She’d have to rally a Democratic Party barreling toward an August convention, a Republican nominee who is leading in the polls and questions about her favorability among undecided voters. The Democrats are also trailing in fundraising behind the Trump campaign, and Harris would need to rapidly corral campaign cash.

A document reportedly circulated among Democratic Party operatives and major donors this week argued that Harris’ political deficits are “real but addressable” and noted her advantages, such as her appeal with younger, minority voters.

Despite the chatter, Harris has stood by Biden in her public statements. “The President is and will remain our party’s nominee, and Vice President Harris is proud to be his running mate, and looks forward to serving at his side for four more years.” said Brian Fallon, Harris’ campaign communications director.

When reached for comment, the Biden campaign pointed to the president’s speech Friday in Wisconsin. “I’m not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out three and a half years of work. I’m staying in the race, and I will beat Donald Trump,” Biden told rallygoers. The campaign also provided a list of officials have spoken up in support of Biden staying in the race, including Newsom.