In each episode of our new podcast, “ Life in Seven Songs ,” we ask the world’s brightest minds and leaders—what songs tell the story of your life? Below, our interview with Apple’s former design boss Jony Ive.

Sir Jony Ive is the former chief design officer for Apple, and the mastermind behind devices most cannot imagine living without—the Macbook, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and more. Ive joined Apple at just 25 years old, and together with Steve Jobs, transformed what was a financially troubled company into the creative juggernaut it is today. The famed designer, who is also a husband and father, left Apple in 2019 to found his own design collective called LoveFrom, headquartered in San Francisco.