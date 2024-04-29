Consider it the Ive Hive, if you will.

Now appreciation has morphed into a mini-empire, as entities tied to Ive have spent the last four years accumulating the better part of a block in the neighborhood, bordered by Columbus and Pacific avenues and Jackson and Montgomery streets.

You can call legendary iPhone designer Sir Jony Ive something of a Jackson Square superfan—so much so that the famously private figure once penned an ode to the roughly six-block micro-neighborhood in the Financial Times.

The Englishman—whose personal net worth is a closely held secret but whose departure from Apple in 2019 resulted in a $9 billion stock loss for the company—kicked off his Jackson Square buying spree in 2020 by buying 809 Montgomery for $8.5 million.

Ive followed that purchase by scooping up 112 Columbus and 831 Montgomery in 2021 and 807 Montgomery and portions of 845 Montgomery in 2023. The price for each of those four properties, respectively: $17 million, $10 million, $38 million and $4.1 million.

After leaving Apple five years ago, Ive co-founded his own “creative collective” firm called LoveFrom, which is now headquartered in two of those buildings—809 and 831 Montgomery St. Much of the development on the block is being done under the LoveFrom banner.

Among neighbors in surrounding buildings, rumors are flying around about what exactly Ive plans to do with the block. Is he trying to build a semi-public park for his well-heeled neighbors? A robotics lab? Perhaps a mini campus for Jackson Square’s emergent creative class, or a secret headquarters for a new AI device startup.