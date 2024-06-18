Podcast: London Breed on the 7 songs that powered her rise to San Francisco mayor

This is the debut episode of “Life in Seven Songs,” The Standard’s new twice-monthly podcast. In each episode, we ask the world’s brightest minds and leaders—what songs tell the story of your life? Below, you’ll find our interview with San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Our second episode with music producer D’Wayne Wiggins can be found here.
In our premiere episode, San Francisco Mayor London Breed shares how her early life was shaped by many of the challenges that continue to plague San Francisco today.
Her seven songs chart how hip-hop helped her survive a childhood growing up in one of San Francisco’s roughest housing projects, her sister’s death from a drug overdose and her brother’s incarceration. Here’s her playlist.
1: Get Me Bodied – Beyoncé
2: Candy Girl – New Edition
3: Push It! – Salt-N-Pepa
4: End of the Road – Boyz II Men
5: I’m Every Woman – Whitney Houston
6: Ex-Factor – Lauryn Hill
7: Truth Hurts – Lizzo
You can listen to London Breed’s full playlist on Spotify. Find the transcript of the episode here.
Thoughts? Guest suggestions? Email us at lifeinsevensongs@sfstandard.com.