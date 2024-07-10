Matt Haney’s mixing of business with pleasure by holding boozy campaign fundraisers at San Francisco 49ers games, Broadway shows and other sporting events has run the state assemblymember into some hot water.

The California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) launched an investigation into Haney’s campaign this week after The Standard reported on the unusual fundraisers, which were frequently featured on Haney’s Instagram account as he snapped pictures with family and friends.

Haney spent more than $65,000 in campaign funds on 49ers tickets since the beginning of last year. His campaign also spent thousands on tickets, food and drinks while Haney watched the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors and Broadway shows like “The Lion King.”

Many of Haney’s recent donors said they were not invited to the games, raising questions about who attended.

A spokesperson for the FPPC said the political watchdog’s enforcement division is investigating “alleged improper use of campaign funds.” Haney and his campaign treasurers, Stacey Owens and Denise Lewis, were named as respondents in the complaint.

Christopher B. Burton, assistant chief of the FPPC’s enforcement division, notified Haney about the probe in a July 8 letter, saying that it was a “commission-initiated investigation” into potential violations of the state’s Political Reform Act.

Investigators will review Haney’s Assembly campaigns for the 2022 and 2024 elections to determine if there was improper use of campaign funds as well as other expenditures associated with holding office.