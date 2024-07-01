“Given that history, it is rational for the public and the press to scrutinize his record,” said Sean McMorris, an expert on campaign ethics and transparency for California Common Cause. “Who were these people [at the meals]? Was their business campaign-related?”

Multiple campaign ethics experts contacted for this story said they were surprised by the number of gastronomic outings Farrell took and the opaqueness around who attended, especially given his past ethics issues. In 2016, Farrell paid a record fine of $25,000 after his first supervisor campaign was found to have illegally coordinated with a committee funded by real estate magnate Thomas Coates and socialite and philanthropist Dede Wilsey.

The Standard’s investigation into old campaign records filed by Farrell—who is now running to reclaim the Mayor’s Office—found that he used leftover money from a 2016 Democratic County Central Committee (DCCC) campaign to wine and dine unnamed constituents at more than three dozen meetings for meals. After being appointed mayor in early 2018, Farrell continued to tap into the campaign account while also using it to accept thousands of dollars from trash giant Recology and a friend’s restaurant—both of which had business with the city. Farrell then gave out coveted commission appointments to the restaurant owner and a Recology exec who pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme .

During his final year as a supervisor, Farrell spent thousands of dollars in campaign donors’ cash to frequent some of San Francisco’s swankiest bars and restaurants, treating money raised for an already-concluded Democratic Party race in a manner that ethics experts likened to a slush fund. Farrell also appears to have used a legal loophole while interim mayor to accept large chunks of money from special interest groups that would have been otherwise barred.

In contrast, from late 2016 through March 2018, Farrell’s DCCC campaign picked up more than $7,400 in tabs for meals and drinks at Spruce, Swig, Bix, Novela, Balboa Cafe, The Beer Hall, Bob’s Steak & Chop House, Izzy’s Steak & Chop House, Fat Angel Food & Libation—the list goes on for more than three-dozen meetings with “DCCC constituents” whom Farrell has declined to identify.

Several active members of the DCCC told The Standard that leftover campaign funds for a seat on the local party are generally used to help pay off debts to staff, fund travel for Democratic Party functions and pay for civic events and organizations.

Farrell’s campaign told The Standard that he did not recall who attended all of the meals and he does not have a calendar documenting the meetings. Farrell’s spokesperson said the furniture was used in his supervisor office.

Additional charges for Farrell’s DCCC campaign committee, which had more than $56,000 in remaining funds at the start of 2017, show that he kept the account open to: reimburse his wife, Liz, for $440 in office expenses; purchase more than $1,200 of office supplies from Walgreens in just two purchases; buy more than $1,000 worth of office furniture; and rack up a $195 bill at Bed Bath & Beyond in a transaction inexplicably labeled as a meeting.

It’s unclear if Farrell was paying for the table or only himself on other occasions, as Farrell began reimbursing himself directly starting with a meal charged on Christmas Eve 2017, according to campaign filings. He did not report the location of almost a third of his expensed meals, which totaled more than $1,900 in charges.

Items Farrell and company ordered at The Progress included: two bottles of Tassin Champagne; two bottles of heritage blend from Bedrock winery in Sonoma; one bottle of chardonnay from Massican Hyde Vineyard in Napa; eight tasting menus at $78 apiece; two cappuccinos; and one sparkling water. The receipt noted eight meals were served while Farrell’s campaign report said the party featured the candidate and 11 unnamed guests.

Many of the restaurants and bars Farrell frequented have closed since the start of the pandemic, but The Standard obtained an itemized receipt from a $1,511.62 dinner Farrell held at Michelin-starred restaurant The Progress to thank DCCC volunteers. According to the receipt, the dinner occurred the night of Dec. 14, 2017—a year and a half after his DCCC victory and just two days after the death of Mayor Ed Lee, which eventually led to Farrell’s appointment as mayor.

Farrell’s $1,245 in charges for two Walgreens visits and a $440 reimbursement to his wife were likely for thank-you notes, envelopes, stamps and other supplies, according to campaign officials.

“I followed the law around fundraising and spending at all times,” Farrell said in a statement. “All of the fundraising and expenses that I submitted were legitimate, vetted and approved by counsel.”

A spokesperson for the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) declined to comment for this story, instead pointing The Standard to state law on campaign funds being used to purchase meals. A local campaign committee can charge up to $200 for food and drinks as long as the charge is reasonably related to a political, legislative or governmental purpose. However, if the charge exceeds $200, “the expense must be directly related to one of these purposes,” such as a campaign fundraiser or a meeting to discuss a change in city policy.

David Campos, a former chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party, said that when people have money left over in their officeholder accounts, they are normally asked to donate money to the party to help with voter registration. Campos said he did not recall Farrell donating money or furniture to the Democratic Party following the 2016 election.

“I would hope the FPPC takes a look at all of the things you’re reporting on in terms of campaign expenditures,” Campos said.

The statute of limitations on Farrell’s DCCC campaign spending has expired at this point. However, in narrow circumstances, the statute of limitations can be extended if a candidate or officeholder is found to have concealed a campaign violation.

Peter Gallotta, a member of the DCCC since 2017, said that Farrell’s spending appears to be a “clear abuse” of his officeholder account.