Matt Seliga scanned the room at Mayes Oyster House in Lower Nob Hill on Saturday night as people dressed as Jedi Knights milled around with Baby Yoda plushies perched on their shoulders.

The brown-robed 20- and 30-somethings, some clutching toy lightsabers, drank $3 beers and $5 “Jawa Juice,” a vodka cocktail made with 7-Up, pineapple juice and blue curaçao. The wise Jedis and Sith lords paced themselves—it was, after all, just one of many stops on the night's itinerary.

Clad in a blue Adidas tracksuit, Seliga, who organized the “May the Fourth” Star Wars Day event through his company CrawlSF, was living exactly the life he pictured when he quit his boring job at a biotech company 10 years ago. And he didn't even have to take a pay cut to do it.

“I don’t know what really motivated me” to quit his career, the 47-year-old Marina resident said. “I was just sitting in a cubicle answering phones, doing customer support for scientists in a lab, and it wasn’t that exciting to me. So I thought, you know, do something on the side that’s a little more social.”

The inspiration for his new business came to him after going on a crawl organized by an East Coast events company in Washington, D.C., in 2004.

“It didn’t exist out here,” he said. “I was new [to San Francisco], so I figured, you know, I’ll give it a shot, do these pub crawls. … I thought it’d be a good way to meet people.”

In April of that year, Seliga founded CrawlSF, which was a one-man band in its early days. To advertise his events, he used a bootleg copy of Adobe Illustrator to design flyers, which he would hand out every night on Polk Street.

“I was probably bugging people, but back then, there wasn’t really social media—at least not like we have today,” he said. “It was really word of mouth.”