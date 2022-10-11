While SF’s Covid recovery falters, South San Francisco is booming

But there are other factors, too. Companies cite the relative ease of navigating the city’s bureaucracy and a welcoming approach to new development which, together with assets like proximity to major transit hubs, has helped the city build on its strength as a center for biotech and manufacturing. Tech firms such as payment leader Stripe, which decamped from San Francisco in 2019, now also find it a welcoming home.

A big part of the secret sauce for South City is its standing as the “birthplace of biotech.” Unlike the software business, which today accounts for about 30% of San Francisco’s office market, biotech relies heavily on in-person work, making it a far more durable local industry in the Covid era. Genentech, South City’s largest employer by far, was considered an “essential business” with 3,000 to 4,000 people still in-office during the pandemic, and today it averages around 9,000 people on-site each week.

But just a few miles south, business is back. In South San Francisco, a self-styled “industrial city” that shares little of the glamor of its northern neighbor, restaurants and coffee shops along main thoroughfare Grand Avenue are abuzz with customers. Construction cranes dot the landscape, and east of Highway 101, the city’s corporate campuses and industrial hubs hum with activity. A few storefronts downtown are shuttered, and small business owners say they’ve been through the wringer, but the city's economy has proven far more resilient than that of SF.

Two-and-a-half years after the start of the Covid pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown is still a shell of what it once was, and the economic outlook, for the short term at least, is ominous .

Comparing San Francisco and its southern neighbor is not entirely fair: With a budget of just $122 million, it’s a veritable small town next to San Francisco, whose annual spending nears $14 billion. Even compared with other cities on the Peninsula, its downtown is quaint, with a historic City Hall and library and ample dining but only a modest retail scene.

“You are right where you belong,” Nagales told a boisterous crowd of Amgen employees on Thursday, including CEO Bob Bradway, who flew in for the event from Switzerland.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week celebrating a new lab built by Amgen, the global pharma giant, South San Francisco Mayor Mark Nagales touted some 9 million square feet of new research and development space that’s in the pipeline. South San Francisco has issued over 2,000 commercial building permits and around 3,000 residential permits since the start of 2019, totaling $3 billion worth of construction, according to the city.

Leave it to Biotech

South San Francisco, like many other cities on the Peninsula, got its modern start as a transportation and manufacturing hub. The industrial parks on the eastern side of the city were occupied first by meat-packing and steel companies in the 1920s, followed by shipbuilding in the ’30s. In the 1950s, freight and distribution of various types began to thrive as its marshlands were converted into even more industrial land to support the San Francisco International Airport.

The game-changer came in 1976 when Genentech chose South City as its home because of its proximity to both SF’s industry and the Peninsula’s academia. The company proved to be a seminal force in the creation of the biotechnology industry, pioneering both scientific and business advancements in the field, and it stuck to its original home even after being acquired by Swiss pharma giant Roche in 2009.

Today, there are more than 200 biotech companies located in South San Francisco, accounting for about 30% of the city’s jobs, according to data from the city’s general plan. Genentech and fellow biotech giants Abbvie and InterVenn Biosciences have all expanded in South City or renewed their leases recently. Earlier this year, 23andMe and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine both announced plans to move their headquarters to South SF from Sunnyvale and Oakland, respectively. The latest rumor is that Eli Lilly and Co. is hunting for 300,000 square feet of additional space in the city.