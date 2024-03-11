Readers have likely heard similar San Francisco redevelopment stories before, where a myriad of city red tape and the insanely high cost of getting anything built have been at the forefront of political discourse for a good long while now. And the reason Lombardi’s has sat empty is no different: bureaucracy, according to the building owners.

The space at 1600 Jackson St. has had its fair share of attempts to revitalize it after selling its last pair of running shoes in 2014, including plans for 62 new apartments that the developer backed out of, plans for a Whole Foods that the city shot down and a Target that locals said no to. Mollie Stone’s signed a lease on the property, but that collapsed during the pandemic. In its 10 years of sitting vacant, three firm plans have failed, and two others didn’t make it out of the gates.

At a glance, it would appear to be an excellent opportunity for redevelopment. Apartments here would likely be snapped up in no time—average rent for all apartment sizes in nearby Nob Hill is $3,468, according to Zumper—it’s over $4,000 in Pacific Heights just across Van Ness Avenue.

For a decade, Lombardi Sports has sat empty at the corner of Polk and Jackson streets—a usually bustling area, popular for drinking and dining, amongst several desirable San Francisco neighborhoods.

Owners are open to selling the building for around $25 million, according to leasing agent Matt Holmes.

But subsequent efforts to fill the building with retailers or grocery stores over the last nine years have faltered.

“We value the property more as commercial long term,” Isackson said. “It would be a fabulous location for a full-service gym. It’s also a great grocery store location.”

But it’s not for a lack of trying. Owners Rob Isackson and Scott Kepner filed housing plans shortly after buying the former sporting goods store on 1600 Jackson St. but later backed out because it was not financially feasible.

Kepner said the ban makes it more difficult to secure a new tenant because the business cannot have more than 11 locations. The ban was approved by voters in 2007 to "protect San Francisco's vibrant small business sector and create a supportive environment for new small business innovations."

The owners blame the city’s formula retail ban for getting in the way, especially with plans for a Whole Foods with eight homes above it, which the city’s Planning Commission killed in 2018. Although the ban didn’t apply to Mollie Stone’s lease, it still fell through.

“It’s an iconic building,” said Planning Department Chief of Staff Dan Sider. “It’s a shame it’s been empty for so long.”

Whole Foods was denied in 2018 by the Planning Commission because its plan didn’t include enough housing and there were fears it would damage existing local businesses’ bottom lines.

“It’s a difficult needle to thread,” Kepner said. “We’d love to get someone in there if the city will approve.”

But the old sports store is probably too big for most small businesses; its two stories are spread over 32,000 square feet, more than half a football field. In short, finding a small business with enough cash to pay the $92,500 monthly rent and fill the huge space is proving to be almost impossible. Rent is priced at $2.50 per square foot. Parking is included for the tenant, Holmes said.

Lombardi Sports’ wasted decade:

Nov. 17, 2014: The building's owners file plans for 62 homes on the site. But then they back out, as the demolition and rebuild costs make the project too expensive to make money.

Spring 2015: Target approaches the owners to explore leasing out the space, but both parties decide not to pursue a lease agreement after community outreach by then-Supervisor Julie Christensen finds local people don’t want a chain store there.

January 2016: Whole Foods signs a lease to open in the space in early 2016.

Nov. 8, 2018: The Planning Commission denies plans to open a Whole Foods 365.

Early 2019: Mollie Stone’s signs a lease with plans to open its 10th location to open in 2020.

Nov. 21, 2019: A construction company working for Mollie Stone’s applies for a building permit for $2.5 million of tenant improvement work to turn the former sports store into a grocery store. The permit was never issued, records show.

June 8, 2022: Mollie Stone’s puts its building permit on hold on June 8, 2022, and the building’s owners agree to terminate the lease at the end of that year. The pandemic is blamed for the failed plan.

Late 2022: Gus’s Community Market approaches the owners to open a store there but no lease agreement is signed. The owners say Gus’s backed out due to high interest rates and other concerns.