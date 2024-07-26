But the death appears to have been preventable, according to emails and documents obtained by The Standard.

The dun horse that died July 12 on Chaparral’s property was named Honey. She was described as “incredibly sweet” and “very affectionate” by a person who met her. She appeared sickly, emaciated and dehydrated in her final hours, when temperatures in Milpitas were in the 90s, according to photos obtained by The Standard and people familiar with the incident. A necropsy was performed but isn’t being shared with the public as it is part of an active investigation, according to county officials.

The Chaparral Corporation, whose permit with San Francisco’s parks was revoked after a Standard investigation uncovered years of allegations of animal and employee neglect and mistreatment, could face criminal charges by the Santa Clara County district attorney. The company is owned by Shawn Mott and Susan Pennell.

A horseback riding company that was kicked out of Golden Gate Park in May is under investigation by Santa Clara County officials for animal neglect following the death this month of a horse at a ranch in Milpitas.

Santa Clara County officials were warned about Honey’s health in the months before her death. They were also aware of the substandard conditions at Chaparral’s remote Milpitas ranch, located on Weller Road about 15 miles north of San Jose.

In March, an investigator responded to a complaint about Honey and found her with a “lack of muscling and fat on her neck.” The official noted that the horse was “thin but not emaciated” and that her coat was dry, with lice on her skin and in clumps of fur rubbed off on a fence.

The report notes that Honey was at Chaparral’s Los Gatos ranch at the time; it’s not clear when she was transferred to Milpitas.

A follow-up report by the investigator on April 4 said Dr. Mario Tellez of Tri-County Veterinary Hospital in Gilroy reported Honey’s condition improved after dietary changes related to a food allergy. Tellez did not respond to a request for comment.

Rebecca Misa, a concerned resident, warned county officials in March about Honey’s “appalling” condition.

“It is just completely heartbreaking,” she said. “You could see her ribs. Her bones. She had lice all over her. She had sores all over her. Her feet weren’t taken care of. She was just so neglected. I just couldn’t believe it. I knew that she needed someone to help her. Someone needed to stand up for her.”