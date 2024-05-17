Workers and concerned members of the public said they tried to alert city agencies about problems with Chaparral and were baffled that the company was allowed to continue operating, even after employees submitted a 41-page whistleblower report to the city describing unsuitable conditions at the site and claims surfaced that the company could be putting children at risk.

In interviews with The Standard, employees and volunteers described inadequate care and a grueling work environment for horses that may have endangered both the animals and riders at the sites run by Chaparral.

After the Standard uncovered long-standing evidence of mistreatment of animals and workers and injuries that, in one instance, resulted in an ongoing lawsuit, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department said this week it had revoked Chaparral's permits to operate in Golden Gate Park and Camp Mather, the family summer camp near Yosemite run by the department.

But the idyllic setting masks an uglier reality, as revealed by a three-month investigation into Chaparral Corporation, the horseback riding company based out of San Francisco’s most beloved park.

Nestled within the greenery of Golden Gate Park and just a short trot to the Pacific Ocean lies a bucolic portal to the past. At Bercut Equitation Field, horses are the primary form of transport and the smell of manure overpowers the park’s usual eucalyptus scent.

“While an investigation determined Chaparral met the minimum standards for horse care under the law, we no longer believe they meet the high standards we expect from our park operators,” parks department spokesperson Tamara Aparton wrote in a statement.

Chaparral will also be kicked out of Camp Mather and will no longer be considered for plans to bring horseback riding to McLaren Park, the department said. The city says it will try to find a new horseback-riding company starting in June.

In response to The Standard’s inquiries about Chaparral, the parks department said this week it revoked the company’s permit. On Friday, the company informed its customers in an email that it will vacate the property within 10 days.

Complaints about the company did not stop Recreation and Parks from renewing Chaparral’s permit multiple times over about five years until The Standard reached out in May to the city with questions about the company’s track record.

‘The animals were there to make money … and that’s it’

Soon after starting the job, however, Hontalas observed filthy stalls, high employee turnover and punishing work schedules for the horses. In addition to long days carrying riders, many of whom were children, the horses were often taken out during the evenings and for private lessons, Hontalas said.

Chaparral, which began operating in the city in 2019, was the first horseback riding company to enter the park in years.

Patricia Hontalas, who grew up riding horses with her sisters in Golden Gate Park, took a job helping run Chaparral’s camp in April 2020, early on in the pandemic, when her day job as a real estate agent became difficult.

Pictures included in the document show horses with fungal infections on their foreheads and hindquarters, sores on their bodies from ill-fitting saddles and hooves that were chipping away.

The 41-page report , which includes photographic evidence and screenshots of emails, raised concerns such as a lack of shelter, equipment, hoof care and health care at the Golden Gate Park site. Among other issues, the document said that the horses were sleep-deprived and physically exhausted, sometimes falling asleep in the middle of riding lessons.

Some of the employees’ claims were documented in an anonymous whistleblower report that was shared with the Recreation and Park Department and Animal Care and Control in 2021.

Hontalas is one of 11 current and former Chaparral employees and volunteers—many with years of experience in the equestrian industry—who spoke with The Standard and painted a disturbing picture of a company that prioritized the bottom line above the care of its horses, staff or riders.

Adding insult to injury, Hontalas said Chaparral stiffed her on her final paycheck—a claim echoed in a class-action lawsuit filed in 2022 by former employees who accused the company of wage violations. (That lawsuit was settled in March for about $151,000. Chaparral denied the claims in the filing and told The Standard it had settled to avoid expensive legal fees.)

In September 2020, Hontalas was riding a horse named Beamer when a tree branch fell on a nearby car, spooking the horse and causing it to rear up. The animal fell on top of Hontalas, landing her in the hospital for three days with an injured ACL and leaving her with a $6,400 bill and pain that lingered for months.

“Honestly, the horses never got a day off,” she said. “And these are the end-of-life kind of horses, the ones that should be turned out and not ridden, you know, six days a week.”

“They were forcing us to use these horses four to five hours straight very regularly,” Healy said. “And when I say working, I mean lessons with kids and rides on Ocean Beach. Intense work.

Sierra Healy, who joined the company in April 2023 as an instructor and said she has been working with horses her entire life, called Chaparral’s practices “really unethical.”

Employees who resigned from Chaparral as recently as last month said conditions haven’t improved.

“The animals were there to make money,” said Sara Esquivel, who worked at one of Chaparral’s South Bay locations for about five months in 2021 after about two decades of experience managing private barns, “and that’s it.”

Some of the former employees and volunteers who spoke with The Standard said they resigned because of what they saw as neglect of the horses’ well-being.

“They were cheap,” said Sunny Hibbits, who worked for Chaparral for about a year starting in July 2020, in an interview. “They didn’t care.”

In a roughly hour-and-a-half-long interview, Pennell and Mott pushed back against the allegations levied against them, asserting that they have offered their horses adequate medical treatment and a caring environment with enough food, water and shelter.

“I don’t feel like fighting for it anymore,” said Mott about his business dealings with the city. “I’ve been doing it for 50 years. I know what I’m doing. All the professionals, veterinarians, doctors, animal control people, government agencies, entities, they asked us to be at these places.”

Chaparral’s owners, Susan Pennell and Shawn Mott, maintained that they tried their best to operate in a park that can sometimes present chaotic or difficult situations for an equestrian company.

“Because of that, the horses weren’t able to keep any weight on. You can see their ribs. They have no muscle mass,” Healy continued. “We had a couple of horses that would lie down and start rolling with a kid on their back. It’s mind-boggling that they’ve continued to operate like this for so long.”

“We treat these horses like the employees that they are,” she said. “They deserve care. They deserve food. They love being ridden.”

Longtime employee Jenny Bryant backed Chaparral’s owners, saying the company gives the utmost attention to its animals.

‘The video, honestly, was quite disturbing’

In San Francisco, the company operated out of the circular field just off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and housed its animals inside stalls just a quick walk to the west. Rides and lessons can cost up to $125, depending on length and type. Camps cost up to $750 for the week. In San Francisco, the city collected 5% of the company’s revenue under the terms of the permit.

The company oversees a variety of riding experiences, including trail and pony rides, lessons and children’s camps. Aside from its soon-to-be-closed operations at Golden Gate Park and Camp Mather, Chaparral has three locations in the South Bay and one near Monterey Bay.

Chaparral was co-founded by Mott and Pennell in 2009. Both of them said they have been around horses since their childhoods: Pennell’s father got her a horse when she was just 5 years old, while Mott has been in the business since he was 10.

On Aug. 5, 2021, an unnamed animal control officer visited Chaparral and reported finding Jack wearing a saddle, indicating that he was working. They instructed an employee on-site to remove the horse from any duties. After the officer ordered Jack to receive veterinarian care, they inquired with Chaparral’s Pennell about any of the other animals needing care.

“I mean, there are some things—and I go back to Jack again—that definitely, in my opinion, fall within the animal cruelty laws,” she said.

“The video, honestly, was quite disturbing,” said Hack, who has been involved in animal cruelty investigations for over 40 years. She noted that Jack’s elevated respirations, which are apparent in the video, indicate a horse in pain.

In the video, which was obtained by The Standard, Jack is seen repeatedly struggling to get up after lying down and defecating on himself. The videos and a two-page memo from a volunteer were sent to the city’s Animal Care and Control department.

By 2021, a veteran animal cruelty investigator named Jennifer Hack was in touch with the city about Chaparral’s track record after the whistleblower complaint came to light and a video surfaced involving a horse named Jack.

Not long after Chaparral began operating in Golden Gate Park in 2019, problems arose. Emails unearthed through a public records request show that multiple members of the public reached out to the city with concerns about the operation in 2020.

“[Pennell] said, ‘I don’t know!’ and told me how busy she is doing payroll,” the animal control officer wrote in their report.

On Aug. 8, 2021, emails show animal control officer Rebecca Fenson writing to Hack, “I am in touch with San Jose Animal Services and Peninsula Humane Society about Chaparral’s Milpitas and Woodside facilities. My first concern is ensuring that Jack is not working anywhere.”’

Emails show that both Fenson and Brian DeWitt, a property manager at the Recreation and Park Department, expressed concerns about Chaparral after discovering Jack’s condition.

On Aug. 13, 2021, Fenson wrote that she was “alarmed” to hear that Chaparral was trying to get permits to run a horse-drawn carriage operation in Golden Gate Park. A couple weeks later, Fenson emailed DeWitt saying she had unsuccessfully tried to get Jack’s veterinarian records from Chaparral, describing the situation as “suspicious” and “absurd.”

The city eventually received veterinarian records about Jack in September. The parks department also implemented a reporting system in which Chaparral was required to submit monthly health assessments.

Those assessments, which were reviewed by The Standard, included checklists for each of Chaparral’s horses that were completed by the company’s own staff.

When asked whether the self-evaluation system posed any conflict of interest, a spokesperson for Animal Care and Control said the department had provided the company with the University of California Davis Center for Equine Health’s horse care guide.

“It is entirely appropriate for facilities to use for self-evaluation,” wrote Animal Care and Control spokesperson Deb Campbell. “[The agency] refers to this document, for example, when scoring body condition. As a reminder, these guidelines are not laws, so we cannot enforce them.”

When asked by The Standard about Jack, Chaparral’s management said they did not recall putting the horse to work after the video of him on the ground was taken.