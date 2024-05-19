A horseback-riding company ordered to shut down over longstanding accusations of mistreating animals and workers alike is still offering lessons—and apparently plans to do so for as long as it can until it decamps next week.

The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department revoked Chaparral Corporation’s permits to operate in Golden Gate Park and Camp Mather last week in response to The Standard’s investigation into the company’s troubling track record. The owners emailed customers on Friday saying they would leave Bercut Equitation Field within 10 days.