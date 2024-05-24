But interviews and documents unearthed by The Standard show that warning signs were in plain view for years but largely overlooked by San Francisco officials who let a troubled horseback riding company operate in San Francisco’s largest park and at Camp Mather, the city-run family retreat near Yosemite.

The department—which continued to renew the Chaparral Corporation’s permit to operate riding lessons and horse camps over a period of about five years—said it wasn’t entirely aware of the deep well of concerns about the equestrian operation until reporters brought it to light.

When the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department was presented with evidence last week of animal mistreatment, serious injuries and dangers to children during horseback rides at Golden Gate Park’s Bercut stables, it quickly pulled the plug on the activity.

“The can just kept getting kicked down the road,” Passantino said in an interview. “Even after the Covid lockdowns ended. Even after the lawsuits. They just kept kicking that can down the road.”

In the end, the parks department continued renewing Chaparral’s permits to operate on city land, most recently in December.

In emails obtained by The Standard, Rosemary Passantino described a horseback riding company with a seemingly endless number of skeletons in its closet—warnings echoed by Chaparral employees and members of the public who spoke to The Standard as part of a three-month investigation into Chaparral.

In one instance, a woman with decades of experience owning horses repeatedly sounded alarm bells to a myriad of city agencies, including the Recreation and Park Department, the Recreation and Park Commission, the Parks Alliance, Animal Care and Control, the Commission of Animal and Welfare and Friends of Camp Mather, the nonprofit associated with the site.

Chaparral must vacate Golden Gate Park by Saturday after the city revoked its permit last week. It also won’t be able to operate at Camp Mather. The company still has locations in the South Bay cities of Woodside, Milpitas and Los Gatos, along with a site near Monterey Bay.

“I think the Recreation and Park Department needs to stand up and take account,” said Board President Aaron Peskin. “They’re the landlord. They’re the lessor and they’re the permit issuer. This is what the Recreation and Park Department is supposed to oversee. They’ve got some answers that they need to account for to the media and to the city.”

Records show that Chaparral’s CEO, Shawn Mott, founded a now-defunct horseback riding company that was the subject of multiple lawsuits in the 2000s. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also found violations at Chaparral in 2022 after the death of an employee.

Chaparral and the city now face a gross negligence lawsuit from a woman, Christine Kendrick, who was thrown off a horse during a beginner riding lesson at Chaparral, breaking her back and pelvis. That case is set for trial later this year.

‘I don’t know how many complaints are going to need to come in’

Passantino, a Marin County parks employee who owns two horses, said her skepticism about the Chaparral Corporation began in February 2020 when she penned an opinion article in the San Francisco Chronicle titled, “SF must protect horses in Golden Gate Park.”

In the article, Passantino warned that the city was not properly equipped to handle horses in an urban environment, explaining that there was “no influential humane society or animal welfare nonprofit in San Francisco that is focused on protecting equines.”

The Chronicle article was just the start. That same month, Passantino reached out to Recreation and Park’s property manager, Brian DeWitt, raising questions about how the city would provide proper oversight for Chaparral’s horses.

In an emailed response to Passantino, DeWitt said they had provided Chaparral with the University of California, Davis’ horse care standards and that Animal Care and Control would be making at least two surprise inspections per year.

“We are not the agency that investigates animal welfare claims, and we are not experts in horse care—that’s why we brought in the appropriate agency [Animal Care and Control],” Recreation and Park spokesperson Aparton wrote in a statement. “Their investigation did not find any laws were broken but, resulted in recommendations. We believed these recommendations had been implemented by Chaparral. Your story revealed they likely had not.”

Virginia Donohue, the executive director of Animal Care and Control, deferred back to Recreation and Park when asked in an interview about her agency’s role in allowing Chaparral to continue.

“I have no control over the permit,” she said. “We can go out, we can inspect, you know, we can take an enforcement action if we've got enough. We can help move people into compliance. But we don’t issue permits, we don't issue business licenses. That’s not what we do. And what was going on [at Chaparral] was not enough to bring a criminal case.”