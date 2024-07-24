London Breed nabs SF’s most prized political endorsement

Mayor London Breed scored her most significant win of the campaign season on Wednesday night, earning the official nod of the local Democratic Party, an endorsement that offers the sitting city leader major momentum in the November race.

Members of the city’s Democratic County Central Committee (DCCC) crowned Breed with the endorsement in a late-night Wednesday meeting. The committee did not reach the required vote threshold to choose a candidate for second place, meaning Breed received the sole endorsement from the party.

The local party’s support offers a critical advantage to the sitting mayor. She will now be part of a massive messaging campaign by the local party that will reach hundreds of thousands of the city’s registered Democrats. The party’s approval for Breed also comes during a national election against former President Donald Trump that will likely galvanize a large swath of the Democratic base.

Breed said in a statement Wednesday night she was “honored” to receive the endorsement.

“As someone who has registered voters, traveled to battleground states, and done the hard work to build our party up locally over the years, I know the value of this endorsement and what it means,” she wrote. “With our democratic values under attack all over the country and with so much at stake in this election, I’m proud to stand with and be supported by our local Democratic Party.”

The endorsement is a snub against the other mayoral candidates, especially moderates Mark Farrell and Daniel Lurie. The DCCC primary contest in March saw moderates take control of the committee, and progressive candidates Aaron Peskin and Ahsha Safaí were not considered contenders for the party’s endorsement on Wednesday.