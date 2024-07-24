The San Francisco Democratic Party made its coveted political endorsements for November races Wednesday night — and one of the city’s most influential Democratic leaders surprised many with how she doled out her own stamps of approval.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, an ex-officio member of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee (DCCC), voted in contrast to the majority of the committee by supporting progressive supervisors Connie Chan and Dean Preston at the endorsement meeting. The committee voted overwhelmingly to support their opponents, Marjan Philhour and Bilal Mahmood.

Pelosi also stayed out of the mayoral race by voting for no endorsement, while incumbent Mayor London Breed secured the group’s sole endorsement. Longtime Democratic activist Susan Pfeifer served as Pelosi’s proxy at the meeting. Pelosi did not vote to endorse Breed during her 2018 mayoral race.