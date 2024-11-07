Breed concedes SF mayor’s race as frustrated voters seek change

“Over the coming weeks, my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition as he takes on the honor of serving as Mayor of San Francisco,” Breed continued. “I know we are both committed to improving this City we love.”

“At the end of the day, this job is bigger than any one person and what matters is that we keep moving this City forward,” Breed said in a statement. “Today, I called Daniel Lurie and congratulated him on his victory in this election.”

Daniel Lurie, nonprofit founder and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, has won the San Francisco mayor’s race, unseating the six-year incumbent. Thursday’s results showed little hope for Breed’s reelection, despite thousands of ballots remaining to be counted.

“The campaign has to be behind us, and we need to move forward as a city,” Breed said. “Ultimately, no matter who the mayor is in San Francisco, we all have to come together and make sure they are successful.”

She maintained a positive tone with a big smile and declined to comment further on Lurie’s wealth and lack of experience.

“Of course it’s disappointing, but nevertheless, the decision has been made,” she said. “What I have always respected is the decision of the voters.”

A large group of reporters gathered in Room 200 at City Hall, the Mayor’s Office, as Breed gave her concession speech.

San Francisco’s first Black woman mayor is famous for her inspiring rise to leadership: Breed’s family was touched by drug addiction, crime, and death. Even in the face of violence, Breed’s grandmother — a stern disciplinarian known to give Breed a “whoopin” — raised her with an ethos of deep personal fortitude. Those life lessons propelled Breed to the University of California Davis, then as head of the African American Art & Culture Complex, to the fire commission, Board of Supervisors, and ultimately the mayorship.

This is Breed’s first electoral loss since her first race for San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 2012. Her political rise and fall are intertwined in city history.

Breed, who was then president of the Board of Supervisors, briefly assumed the city’s highest office after the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee in December 2017. She was later ousted from the mayorship by her board colleagues in a “Game of Thrones”-like political maneuver that earned national headlines. In a few short months, she won office on the strength of her personal story.

Breed easily won reelection for a full term in 2019, and her name would splash across national headlines again in early 2020, when she became one of the earliest mayors to call for residents to stay indoors amid the pandemic. Democrats celebrated her quick action, which was replicated across the nation.

But voters are fickle. One year they hailed Breed for her life-saving lockdown. Yet when they finally flung open their apartment doors, they were aghast at what they saw: boarded-up storefronts, auto burglaries, encampments, and an exploding opioid crisis.

San Franciscans turned against Breed. Those political headwinds proved insurmountable.

Voters dismayed by homelessness, rampant property crime, and seeming dysfunction at City Hall have taken their frustrations out on incumbents, recalling District Attorney Chesa Boudin and giving Breed low marks on her performance as mayor.

The state of the city was fertile ground for challengers. Her chief opponent found a considerable amount of change in the pockets of his family-made jeans.

“I’m deeply grateful to my incredible family, campaign team and every San Franciscan who voted for accountability, service, and change,” Lurie said in a statement.