Daniel Lurie is running one of the most personally expensive mayoral campaigns in American history.

And it appears to be working.

On a per-capita basis, only two candidates have ever outspent him: Rick Caruso, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Los Angeles, and Michael Bloomberg, who served three terms as mayor of New York City. Both of them are billionaires whose wealth is largely self-made and who campaigned, at least in part, on their business acumen and ability to run the large organizations they built.

Lurie, in contrast, is an heir whose only significant work experience is in philanthropy. The wealth propelling his campaign is family money from the Levi Strauss jean empire, a product of California’s gold rush. In addition to the more than $8 million Lurie has contributed to his own campaign, his mother, Mimi Haas, has supported his candidacy through a $1 million independent committee contribution. His brother, Ari Lurie, gave $150,000 to the same committee.