The City Family came out in force Tuesday for a venerable, if cringey, Election Day tradition: free lunch at John’s Grill near Union Square. Former Mayor Willie Brown, still impressively nimble at 90, held court on the sidewalk outside. An ebullient Brooke Jenkins, the soon-to-be-reelected district attorney, promised me we’d have “four more years” to continue an earlier conversation about retail theft. Politicians in and out of office, including Aaron Peskin, Scott Wiener, Jane Kim, Joel Engardio, Catherine Stefani, Mark Leno, and David Chiu, all gripped and grinned their hearts out.

But there was at least one key figure who didn’t make an appearance: Daniel Lurie, who by the end of last night looked to be on a glide path to becoming San Francisco’s next mayor. His absence, of course, was completely by design.

That’s because, for all the talk of nastiness in local politics, the scene at John’s Grill was a vivid reminder that even adversaries inside City Hall are mostly fond of each other (the cup-half-full interpretation). Also, that these insiders are largely in cahoots to maintain their lavish, taxpayer-funded livelihoods (the empty-cup interpretation). Lurie and his minders wanted nothing to do with either of these narratives.

I had gone to John’s to meet two people who, like their boss, didn’t find their way into the gated-off area of the festivities: Tyler Law and Han Zou, the campaign strategist and manager, respectively, of Lurie’s gold-plated bid to become mayor.

“We didn’t even try to make it in,” Law texted me as we failed to locate each other in the scrum. “We’re just chilling on the outside. Like the outsiders we are.”

The duo agreed to publicly discuss for the first time how they ran a campaign that, at minimum, took a little-known candidate who has never held elective office to the precipice of becoming mayor of San Francisco.

(At last count, with nearly 224,000 ballots tallied, Lurie leads Mayor London Breed by more than 7,000 first-pick votes, and his standing only improves when voters’ second- and third-ranked candidates are accounted for. Though anything could happen, the conventional wisdom is that this combination of factors should carry Lurie to victory.)

Lurie’s lieutenants and I walked away from the mayhem and found a quiet ramen shop a few blocks away. Law, a 35-year-old Oakland native and campaign advertising specialist who’s worked on campaigns for Pete Buttigieg and Tim Kaine, told me that the foundational notion of Lurie’s campaign actually is a bit of a contradiction.

“Daniel had never held elective office, but he was not an outsider,” Law said. “This is really important. We did not describe ourselves as outsiders. The press did. We just said he’s not a City Hall insider. There is a distinction there, although it’s nuanced. Daniel knows everyone around town, and they love him.”