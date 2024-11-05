“Turning around this city is not going to happen overnight,” said Lurie, who has self-financed his campaign with more than $8 million of his own money . “We have extremely difficult challenges ahead. We know this. But here’s another truth. Our opportunities and advantages are more powerful.”

Standing before an electric crowd at The Chapel in the Mission District, Lurie said the initial tallies made him feel “optimistic” about his chances.

Nonprofit founder and Levi’s heir Daniel Lurie, who was essentially unknown to many San Franciscans just a year ago , edged out Mayor London Breed in first-choice votes Tuesday evening.

Early results from the San Francisco mayor’s race show voters favoring a candidate who would break more than a century of political tradition at City Hall.

Her tone sharpened, and revulsion rolled off her tongue, when The Standard asked about the mountain of money spent in the mayor’s race.

“And you see me standing here right now as mayor of San Francisco,” Breed said.

When asked how she feels about the results as they stand, Breed struck a defiant tone at an election night event at Little Skillet restaurants on Tuesday night. She was behind in her 2018 race against Mark Leno and Jane Kim, too, she said.

“We see ourselves as San Franciscans,” he said. “And it’s never been more clear to me that so many people love this city. And it’s time for us to start making people feel like the city loves them back.”

Lurie, who led the anti-poverty nonprofit Tipping Point for nearly two decades, said it was time to end the politics of “demonizing each other on every issue,” citing the moderate versus progressive divide.

In 1991, Mayor Art Agnos suffered voters’ frustrations over homeless encampments, with one in front of City Hall dubbed “camp Agnos.” His replacement, Mayor Frank Jordan, lost to Willie Brown in 1995 as the electorate bemoaned a police department in disarray.

Should Breed lose office, it will be the third time in recent city history that an incumbent mayor has been ousted due to voter dissatisfaction.

San Francisco voters have been overwhelmingly frustrated with the state of the city since the pandemic, placing much of the blame on Breed. Polls showed her approval ratings plummeting amid concerns about crime, homelessness and other issues.

In many ways, this election is a seminal moment.

Meanwhile, Board President Aaron Peskin was in third place in first ranked votes, while former Supervisor and interim Mayor Mark Farrell was in fourth.

“It has a tremendous impact,” Breed said. “It’s been one of the most sad and horrible things that someone could take their personal wealth and buy this office. It’s disgusting.”

Lurie’s message capitalized on similar frustrations: crime, homelessness, and a fentanyl crisis killing people in record numbers all need new leadership to solve, he argued.

But his opponents pointed to Lurie’s thin record and lack of government experience. If elected, he would be the first mayor since 1911 to not have served in governmental office.

Lurie’s campaign party on Tuesday night was full of excited supporters — including members of his family, such as his mother, Mimi Haas, who donated $1 million to an independent expenditure committee supporting her son. Alexander Lurie, the candidate’s brother, was also present.

Erika Atkinson, who previously voted for Breed, said she was ready for something different as a San Francisco voter.

“He stands up to what he knows he can do,” she said about Lurie. “And I believe him when he says he will come through.”

The vibes at Breed’s election night party were not nearly so chipper.

At Victory Hall & Parlor, by the ballpark, festive yellow and blue balloons clung to the ceiling. The bar was packed with faces glued to their phones, the glow of election returns lit their grim expressions.

“It doesn’t feel good,” said Breed supporter Jalik Davis. His head hung in his hands.

Davis is a San Francisco native raised in the historically Black Bayview neighborhood. He praised Breed for leading the city through the pandemic and rising fears of crime.

Sitting at a table with Davis was Ayofemi Shannon, another San Francisco native. She’s from Hunter’s Point and the Western Addition, the latter of which is also Breed’s home neighborhood.