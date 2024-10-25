The allegations: Perhaps the most pernicious knock on Peskin is the long-standing accusations that he drunkenly called and berated city staffers for years. The reports arose during then-Mayor Gavin Newsom’s administration, when Peskin allegedly threatened to eliminate jobs and cut agency funding to the Port of San Francisco after its staffers disagreed with him on building height limits along the waterfront. “The threats appear to be extensive and real, and I fully expect to have difficulty with any Port legislation pending before the Board of Supervisors,” read a letter from the port’s executive director. The reports were an issue in Peskin’s 2015 campaign, when billionaire Ron Conway paid for Mad Men-style TV ads calling attention to his behavior. The situation reached its apex when Peskin drunkenly berated city firefighters as they actively poured water on a burning North Beach building on Union Street. “He was yelling in the general direction of the [command post], waving his arms around and pointing his fingers at our members,” operations fire chief Mark Gonzalez wrote in a report.