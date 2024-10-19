After allegations of misspending rocked the Dream Keeper Initiative, a city-run program supporting the Black community, Mayor London Breed froze new grant awards, throwing organizations and individuals who benefited from the funds into financial uncertainty. Among them are 34 organizations that had been promised money from the Human Rights Commission, which oversees the Dream Keeper Initiative, only to see their combined $12 million in grants locked down.

Such programs are struggling in San Francisco. Black-led initiatives say they are laying off employees, or ending stipends, fearing their future grants will come up empty.

“He definitely talked me out of a very dark hole,” Bolds said.

Having to abandon her sport, Bolds felt isolated. She wanted to go home for good. That’s when her coach from the Get Through College program stepped in to help. “You’re more than just an athlete,” he told her. She stayed at Sacramento State.

Since grade school, Bayview Hunters Point native Victoria Bolds has excelled. Last year, her academic prowess propelled her from San Francisco’s George Washington High School to Sacramento State University through a scholarship. Then, in January, while walking to a gym to train as a Division 1 track runner, she was struck by a truck.

‘I’m losing sleep over getting this money out’

“The balancing of the scales allowed for a lot of Black programs in San Francisco to be able to get to the starting blocks. They could even enter the race,” Geoffrey Grier, director of SF Recovery Theatre, said of Dream Keeper. “Prior, you couldn’t even fill out the registration form.”

The Dream Keeper Initiative was a boon for Black leaders, who have criticized the city for overlooking Black-run organizations that lack the resources or experience to obtain city grants.

Since it launched in 2021 , the Dream Keeper Initiative has funded a wide range of programs designed to support San Francisco’s historically underserved Black residents: entrepreneur training, grocery vouchers, down-payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, and more. City leaders have budgeted nearly $300 million for the program, about $140 million of which has been spent, according to the controller’s office.

After The Standard and the San Francisco Chronicle uncovered evidence of misspending and financial mismanagement at the initiative, Sheryl Davis — former head of the Human Rights Commission and a key decision-maker at Dream Keeper — resigned, and the city paused new grants pending a review by budget officials. Dream Keeper recipients amid multi-year contracts have continued to receive payments, according to the mayor’s office. But some fear that won’t last.

The uncertainty is rippling through the Black community.

In addition to counseling from Get Through College, Bolds receives stipends to help with bills. After those stipends began to dry up, she took on all the extra work she could find — as a valet, at the student union, and at the student game room — often working from 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. before attending classes.

She is frustrated that her academics might suffer.

“What you work so hard for is being jeopardized for something that you have nothing to do with,” Bolds said.

At Hamilton Recreation Center on Wednesday, Mawuli Tugbenyoh, acting director of the Human Rights Commission, faced harsh questioning from the Black community. Grier was one of them. His organization, the SF Recovery Theatre, was among dozens of Dream Keeper recipients. Now his annual Black History Month celebration at the San Francisco Jazz Center is at risk, he said.

“All of a sudden they pull the chair out from under you,” Grier told The Standard. “At what point do we say this portion of the funds is not under investigation and we can release it?”

The palpable frustration over Dream Keeper Initiative funding bubbled over Thursday before members of the Board of Supervisors’ Government Audit and Oversight Committee. In front of an audience of Black community members in the City Hall chambers, Supervisor Dean Preston pushed Tugbenyoh to communicate a timeline as to when the funding would be released.

“It feels like there’s a lack of urgency on that,” Preston said. “People are literally going to lay off staff, or have, because they don’t have these funds.”

Tugbenyoh shot back, “I know it’s very unsatisfying for me to stand here and say there’s not a timeline,” adding, “I’m losing sleep over getting this money out.”