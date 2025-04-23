In flannel and scruffy beards, with lawn chairs unfolded, coolers cracked, and joints lit, these early-birds are lined up outside Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. This is more than a queue for a concert, though; it’s a morning ritual, a reunion, and for many, a way of life.

It’s 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Civic Center, and as politicians and City Hall staffers in suits make their way to work, they are confronted with an unusual crowd sprawled across the sidewalk.

All the way in front is Matt Bittmann, a 41-year-old from Milwaukee whose Patagonia jacket and close-cropped hair might place him closer to a Potrero Hill product manager than a jam-band devotee. But don’t be fooled — he’s been chasing Phish since 1998.

At the front of the line are the diehards, the ones who’ve traveled thousands of miles for a band that hasn’t had a mainstream hit in its three-decade run but still sells out arenas with no opener, no setlist, and no promises beyond the music itself. Most of these people are well past middle age.

“I don’t keep track of how many shows I’ve been to anymore, but I know I’m somewhere over the 300 mark,” he said. “The best show is always the next show.”

“I had recently stopped using heroin, and I realized there, while Trey was playing, that I didn’t want to use drugs anymore,” he said. “Ever since then, I’ve been back on being addicted to Phish and off heroin.”

Bittmann traveled to San Francisco to see Phish with seven friends, some of whom arrived at 7 a.m. to be first in line. The group had met at various Phish shows over the last decade, and every time the band announces a tour, they can count on seeing one another on the road. They came from San Diego or the East Coast, and one all the way from Stockholm.

A few feet away, Tracy Callard, a 60-year-old lawyer, greets old friends with hugs and laughter, swapping stories like postcards from a road trip that never ends. She first heard Phish on a bootleg tape in the early ’90s, sandwiched between Grateful Dead jams. After 34 years of Phish shows, she’s seen it all, including naked people running through the crowd.