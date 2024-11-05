Photos: Free booze, food draws hundreds to historic John’s Grill for Election Day party

San Franciscans descended on John’s Grill Tuesday for the restaurant’s annual, and venerable, Election Day lunch.
The old-school Union Square locale attracted hundreds of residents searching for a rare place of civility in an otherwise contentious election season. The free food and booze no doubt also helped draw the crowd.
Former Mayor Willie Brown greeted revelers while a high school marching band played a stately soundtrack. A formidable roster of the city’s political elite, including City Attorney David Chiu, Assemblymember Matt Haney, and mayoral candidate Aaron Peskin, also made a showing.