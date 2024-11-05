Skip to main content
Photos: Free booze, food draws hundreds to historic John’s Grill for Election Day party

A person is smiling and wearing a blue hat with a red band, a scarf with an American flag pattern, and a dark coat with a gold pin.
People from all walks of life, including reporters, politicos and passersby, ate and drank free food and wine at John’s Grill on Tuesday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Tomoki Chien

San Franciscans descended on John’s Grill Tuesday for the restaurant’s annual, and venerable, Election Day lunch.

The old-school Union Square locale attracted hundreds of residents searching for a rare place of civility in an otherwise contentious election season. The free food and booze no doubt also helped draw the crowd.

Former Mayor Willie Brown greeted revelers while a high school marching band played a stately soundtrack. A formidable roster of the city’s political elite, including City Attorney David Chiu, Assemblymember Matt Haney, and mayoral candidate Aaron Peskin, also made a showing.

A man leans out of a window above a vintage neon sign reading &quot;John's Grill,&quot; with &quot;Steaks &amp; Seafood&quot; and &quot;Cocktails.&quot; A banner says &quot;Jazz Nightly.&quot;
The party at John’s Grill is an Election Day tradition. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A woman in a blue outfit with a star-spangled scarf and cowboy hat holds a plate of food. She stands next to a man serving and a crowd under a colorful umbrella.
Erica Sandberg sports a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”-inspired outfit for the Election Day party. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person wears a black shirt with &quot;AMALA 47&quot; in rhinestones, under a black-and-white houndstooth jacket. They have pink nails and multiple rings.
Renel Brooks-Moon shows off her T-shirt in honor of Vice President Kamala Harris. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A woman wears a black hat adorned with a jeweled band and a pinned photo of another woman smiling. Brightly colored pins secure the photo.
Donna Huggins wears a handmade hat in honor of Harris. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two people are warmly greeting each other, both wearing stylish hats. The man in a pink hat and checked jacket is smiling broadly, shaking hands with the woman in a blue hat.
Former Mayor Willie Brown greets Ann Scott at the luncheon. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person wears a red coat, a skirt with the American flag design, red fishnet stockings, silver cowboy boots, and holds a red purse against an asphalt background.
Charlotte Mayang shows off her patriotic-themed outfit. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A marching band in red and gray uniforms, with feathered hats, plays flutes and other instruments while reading sheet music.
A marching band plays during the party at John’s Grill. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person in a vibrant rainbow outfit and matching umbrella talks to seated people at a table. Onlookers capture the scene with their phones.
Gaybraham Lincoln talks to partygoers. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Tomoki Chien can be reached at tchien@sfstandard.com

