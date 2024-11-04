John’s Grill, the 115-year-old downtown institution, will again host scores of local candidates, staffers, public figures, and anyone else looking for a free bite to eat on Tuesday. It’s a rare moment of civility amid an otherwise contentious campaign season, where political figures from across ideological lines break bread before the votes are counted.

In an era of relentless texts about voting and partisan bickering on social media, an old-school and politically impartial tradition persists at one of San Francisco’s oldest restaurants: Willie Brown’s Election Day free lunch.

“It’s going to be enormous because of the presidential election — it’s not just the mayor’s race, it’s everything,” said Joe Cotchett, a prominent Bay Area attorney helping to underwrite this year’s event. “You’ll probably have every single person running for mayor, supervisor, assembly, state Senate, whatever.”

“It’s going to be a very civil, very democratic” event, Cotchett said. “We’re going to have Republicans, Democrats, you name it, independents — everybody is welcome, regardless of party.”

Brown, the former San Francisco mayor and state Assembly speaker, will occupy his traditional post, holding court at John’s entrance to greet attendees.

“I think it’s just a great party,” Brown told The Standard. “For me, I stand there for two and a half or three hours, shaking hands and taking pictures. You have to come by me to get in.”

This year, the complimentary lunch and wine will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at John’s. The tradition dates to the 1980s, when the buffet was held at the now-defunct Allegro restaurant in Russian Hill, according to political consultant Alex Clemens, who first attended as a “baby political aide” in 1989.

“You showed up at Allegro and there were trays of food set out. You made yourself a plate and grabbed a glass of wine,” Clemens said. “Most of the people there had woken up at 5 a.m. and had been doing get-out-the-vote work since dark hours.”