San Francisco live election results

By The Standard StaffGraphics by Noah Baustin, James Tyner, and Andrei Zamfira

Welcome to the essential San Francisco election results page. Refresh this page on election night and the days that follow to find the latest vote totals in San Francisco races, including the mayor, Board of Supervisors, state and local propositions, California Legislature, and U.S. Congress.

The results below are preliminary. The San Francisco Department of Elections will not issue certified results before Dec. 3.

Click here for a detailed explanation of the city’s election process and how to read the results below.

Mayor

Board of Supervisors

Local Measures

Other SF Races

State Races

State Assembly

State Senate

State Ballot Propositions

Congress

U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. Senate representing California

How to read these charts

Only a portion of the total vote count is released on election night. That’s because the vast majority of San Franciscans typically vote by mail, and they have until Election Day to put their ballots in the mailbox. Many valid ballots arrive at the elections office after Election Day.

Once there is enough data to make a race’s outcome clear, The Standard will project a winner in that race. A green check mark green checkmark indicates a projected winner.

San Francisco uses ranked-choice voting for many of its local offices. Voters can name their first-choice candidate as well as a ranked list of other candidates in order of preference.

For each ranked-choice race, the chart displays the number of first-choice votes each candidate received as well as their vote total after the ranked-choice calculation is run.

Remember, the candidate with the most first-choice votes doesn’t always win a ranked-choice contest. Learn how ranked-choice voting works.

Other things to know:

  • If an incumbent is running for reelection, that’s noted below that race’s results.
  • In partisan elections, party affiliations are indicated in the charts with blue for Democrats and red for Republicans. However, San Francisco local elections are nonpartisan, so candidates’ political parties are not marked.
  • Some San Francisco ballot measures require more than a simple majority of the vote to pass or need more votes than another ballot measure to go into effect. Victory thresholds are noted for each San Francisco measure.

