James Tyner is The Standard’s product manager. Previously, he was on staff at the Los Angeles Times, where he worked on improvements to the newsroom’s digital tools and new ways of telling stories online. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, where he focused on news products and audience trust. He served as managing editor and product manager at USC Annenberg Media, the journalism school’s student newsroom, and had internships on Apple’s Siri team and at the Arizona Republic.