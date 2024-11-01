The specter of another Trump administration keeps pro-choice activists in San Francisco busy.
It’s what’s got Heidi Sieck fighting for Prop. O, a November ballot measure that would firm up abortion rights in the city. A longtime pro-choice activist, Sieck insists the proposition isn’t just window dressing in a liberal region known for being supportive of abortion rights.
“If we don’t win the presidency and Congress, we’re not going to be OK as a country,” said Sieck. “I want to get [Prop. O] into the hands of every mayor.”
The ballot measure — introduced by Mayor London Breed — would create a bucket for private donations to support abortion services, limit medical information sharing between the city and state and federal officials, and tweak zoning laws to make room for more reproductive health clinics.
Proponents say that protections will be necessary if Donald Trump, who nominated the justices who helped dismantle Roe v. Wade, is elected again. Democrats have raised concerns about a national abortion ban, though the Republican presidential nominee has maintained he would veto any such law. Others are concerned about an 1800s-era law that would restrict abortion pills ordered through the mail.
The most controversial aspect of the local proposition, which could spark a lawsuit, is a provision requiring the city to post signage outside of so-called crisis pregnancy centers. The signage would impact two clinics in the city, Alpha Pregnancy Center in the Excelsior and Bella Primary Care in Nob Hill, and inform residents that the sites don’t offer abortion access. It would also provide information about where to access reproductive services.
Opposition to Prop. O has mostly come from the Catholic archdiocese. In a video posted to X at the beginning of the month, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone blasted the ballot measure and urged residents to vote against it.
“The ballot proposition would require signs placed in the public right of way that single out these organizations as not providing the full range of reproductive rights because they do not do abortions or refer for abortion,” the archbishop said in the video. “They would also be singled out on a department of public health website. Why doesn’t Prop. O require the city to install signage outside facilities that do abortions to direct women to places where they will be supported in giving birth?”
No PACs have been set up to oppose Prop. O, though Melanie Salazar from Pro-Life San Francisco provided an opponent’s argument for the ballot.
A court challenge is almost certain, legal experts have told The Standard, when it comes to the crisis pregnancy signage. Conservative legal advocates have helped strike down California pro-choice laws at the U.S. Supreme Court. A challenge will most likely come on First Amendment grounds, attorneys told The Standard.
Sieck, who also serves as Breed’s finance manager for her reelection campaign, has raised $342,000. The largest is a $75,000 donation from Ripple co-founder and billionaire Chris Larsen, along with contributions from philanthropists Quinn Delaney and Diane Wilsey.
Sieck said the presidential election and Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy have taken much of the energy and workforce from the local races and pointed out that Prop. O is at the very bottom of the ballot after a slew of important local and state contests.
“That vote at the bottom of the ballot is really important,” she said.