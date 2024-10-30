California voters could potentially roll back reforms that reduced the punishment for minor property and drug offenses if they pass Proposition 36, reverting those crimes to felonies once again.

If passed, the new law — drafted in response to spiking fentanyl deaths — will also toughen drug-related sentences, force some people into treatment, and threaten convicted drug dealers with murder charges.

Prop. 36 — officially the Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act — would also turn a third misdemeanor theft or drug offense into a felony, the latter requiring treatment or prison.

The law will also make a number of other changes, including classifying fentanyl as a “hard drug” like cocaine or heroin, increasing jail time for dealers based on the drugs they sell, and “bundling” the value of stolen merchandise so it can be charged as a felony.

The proposed law’s authors designed it as a reversal of 2014’s Prop. 47, which among other things stopped severe punishments for people found guilty of stealing items with relatively low value.

Studies about that law’s impacts, along with a number of other criminal justice reforms, are mixed when it comes to their impact on drug sales and retail theft, which have become central issues since the pandemic.

According to a recent study of Prop. 47 by the Public Policy Institute of California, while the law reduced the prison population, some property and drug crimes reclassified as misdemeanors spiked after its passage.

Still, the institute included a caveat in its findings: “Prop 47 may not be the most important change to the criminal justice system in recent years; the pandemic brought challenges that have had lasting impacts on incarceration and enforcement.”