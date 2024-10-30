San Francisco voters may tax Uber to help struggling Muni system

Enter Prop. L, known as Yes on L: Fund the Bus! , which would levy a gross receipts tax on ride-hail companies like Uber and Lyft to raise a projected $25 million annually for Muni and fare discount programs.

Muni’s financial situation is dire: The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s $227 million budget deficit threatens future Muni service, the measure’s proponents worry. Riders and drivers are already getting hit. In May, the SFMTA announced it would reduce discounts for Muni riders and increase parking fines to lessen the deficit.

San Francisco voters may grab Uber’s piggy bank, crack it open, and fund Muni if they approve Proposition L next Tuesday.

Volunteers raised funding and gathered signatures to place Prop. L on the ballot, making it one of the few grassroots measures in San Francisco this election season.

One more recent volunteer, 25-year-old software engineer Cardayell Morgan, said Muni unlocked a car-free life that was not possible in their hometown of Reno, Nevada. One day while waiting for a Muni bus, Morgan saw a flyer asking riders to help Prop. L pass. Since late September, Morgan has knocked on more than 500 doors to spread the word.

“After two or three weeks of being involved, I saw how much change could really happen, how many people were really invested, and how much people care about the public transit system in San Francisco,” Morgan said.

There are major roadblocks in Prop. L’s path, however.

The measure’s opposition, driven in no small part by Uber, have raised roughly $1.1 million versus Prop. L’s $340,000. And another ballot measure, Proposition M, a tax reform measure backed by a broad swath of city officials, features a poison pill that would nullify any gross-receipts tax that gets fewer votes.

That means if Propositions L and M both pass, if L gets fewer votes, M will kill it.

No on L campaign spokesperson John Whitehurst previously told The Standard their campaign believes the rideshare tax “lacks transparency,” fails to address Muni reforms, and would harm Uber, which “provides invaluable transportation services to riders of every income level at times and locations where Muni never or reliably goes.”

Opponents of Prop. L say that ride-hail companies will pass on the costs of the tax to riders, resulting in higher fares for San Franciscans who rely on those services. That message was echoed in anti-Prop. L advertisements warning voters the measure would “tax” their rides. Prop. L’s proponents point out the tax is on the company itself, and passing the cost on to riders would be Uber or Lyft’s choice.

In late October, the SFMTA reported its highest Muni ridership since the beginning of the pandemic, a milestone proponents said shows the need for Prop. L to pass. Muni is closer than ever to closing its funding gap, the agency said.

Muni driver Brendan Bartholomew knows the realities of funding gaps firsthand.

During the pandemic, his 57-Parkmerced route was short on buses. The more packed the buses got, the tougher it was to pick up people in a timely manner. Rider complaints were higher than he could remember in his seven years behind the wheel. The drivers asked for more buses to ease the pain.

When Muni could finally afford to add an extra bus to the route, it was like someone hit a light switch, Bartholomew told The Standard. The crowding issues eased. The buses ran on time.

“And after years of us begging, a route that was difficult is a joy to drive,” Bartholomew said. “I was blown away by the difference.”