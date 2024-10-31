If one or more of these companies leave, the fear is that it will blow a major hole in the city’s ability to fund vital services.

However, this tax burden has been progressively focused on a smaller portion of companies. A city report found San Francisco’s five largest companies pay around a quarter of its business taxes. The 100 largest companies paid 58% of the taxes.

It’s not comity but necessity that has led to the alignment . Business taxes — though complex and often opaque — make up the second-largest source of revenue for San Francisco.

But one of those was a recent rally at City Hall for Prop. M, a measure on the November ballot that would overhaul the city’s business taxes in myriad ways that proponents say make for a fairer and more resilient system better suited to an era of remote work.

Outside of a contentious debate or two, there have been few occasions in the past few months where all major San Francisco mayoral candidates could be found sharing the stage with slightly forced smiles.

The current system also heavily weighs the number of employees working in San Francisco to calculate what a company owes in business taxes. City officials have argued this creates a disincentive to bring employees back into the office and has led to the slower recovery of downtown.

Through months of negotiations and careful balancing of political priorities, what has emerged is a wide-ranging proposal that would cut taxes on a handful of the city’s largest employers and vastly increase the number of small businesses that are exempt from business taxes and certain licensing fees. Prop. M also overrides scheduled tax increases for small businesses amid what is still an uneven economic recovery for the city.

But they can’t all be winners. As the tax base is broadened, many midsize companies in the city will likely pay more as the city looks to make up the difference in tax revenue from the changes.

If Prop. M passes, major changes would be made to how business taxes are calculated for individual companies, shifting from a tax formula focused on payroll to “gross receipts” or sales in San Francisco. The number of tax categories would shrink and the arduous process by which a business calculates its local taxes would theoretically be made simpler.

In part because of the wide-scale agreement on the need to stabilize the city’s tax base amid years of projected deficits, there is near ubiquity in support of the measure.

All major mayoral candidates have stated their support, as well as nearly the city’s entire political apparatus, business interest groups that represent hotels and restaurants, and large corporations like Google and Airbnb. Labor unions were involved in negotiations on the measure and have chosen not to actively oppose it.

Perhaps the biggest stumbling block for the measure in recent weeks has been the conflict between Prop. M and Prop. L, which aims to help fund Muni services through taxes on rideshare and robotaxi companies.

Prop. M’s language essentially includes a poison pill, meaning if both measures get a majority vote but Prop. M gets a greater number of votes, Prop. L will be negated. The opposite, however, is not true. If Prop. L garners a greater number of votes, then both proposals would go into effect.

The authors of Prop. M said the language was not specifically meant to target Prop. L, but instead to head off a theoretical ballot initiative that would have directly challenged the proposed business tax changes. But that hasn’t alleviated the confusion.