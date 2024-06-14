Under the historic glass-enclosed dome of the San Francisco Centre mall, patrons used to line up for the movies or special holiday sales at Nordstrom. Now, with both of those options absent, they’ll be using the space for job training and workshops instead.

Nearly one year to the date since the mall lost its signature anchor tenant—setting off a chain reaction of high-profile departures and an acrimonious change in ownership—a new slate of seven tenants are finally starting to trickle into the vacant spaces left behind.