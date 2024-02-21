The why not: While the company is growing its presence in the U.S., it has yet to venture further west than Chicago. Also, although its bargain-based concept would represent a pivot from the mall’s previous reputation as a luxury destination, it may be in line with the mall’s new lowered valuation. Additionally, Primark has never opened a store as large as the vacancy left behind by Nordstrom in San Francisco. The company’s largest location in Birmingham, U.K. spans 160,000 square feet, only around half of the vacated Nordstrom space.