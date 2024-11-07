Skip to main content
Photos: London Breed’s rise and fall in San Francisco politics

A person in a blue suit stands at a podium with multiple microphones, flanked by the U.S., California, and San Francisco flags inside a wood-paneled room.
Mayor London Breed gives a concession speech in Room 200 at City Hall on Thursday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Max Harrison-Caldwell

Six-year incumbent London Breed has lost the mayoral election and will soon surrender her post to mayor-elect Daniel Lurie.

Breed has been a major player in local politics since joining the Board of Supervisors in 2013. Four years later, when Mayor Ed Lee died suddenly, Breed took over as interim mayor and won a special election to remain mayor in 2018.

She first entered the world of local government as an intern for Mayor Willie Brown. In 1999, she worked on his re-election campaign. The two remain friends to this day.

A San Francisco native, Breed grew up in the Western Addition neighborhood. She has spoken often of her hardscrabble upbringing and the scourge of poverty in the city.

As mayor, Breed championed housing construction, winning support from YIMBYs like state Sen. Scott Wiener. She has not said what she will do after leaving City Hall.

Three individuals stand in front of an audience with their right hands raised, appearing to take an oath. A U.S. flag is visible in the background.
From left, David Campos, London Breed, and David Chiu take the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 8, 2013. | Source: Paul Chinn/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
Several individuals in formal attire stand in front of a San Francisco City Attorney seal, with U.S. and California flags visible behind them.
City Attorney Dennis Herrera gestures toward Board of Supervisors President London Breed after announcing a settlement agreement on short-term rentals in a May 2017 news conference. | Source: Eric Risberg/AP Photo
A group of people is gathered in a room with colorful graffiti on the wall. One person wears a jacket that says &quot;It takes the hood to save the hood&quot; on the back.
Breed meets with members of the United Playaz to promote a gun buyback program in 2017. | Source: Michael Macor/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
Two people stand indoors, the man in a suit with a purple tie. The woman, in a yellow jacket, is slightly closer. The background features ornate architecture.
Mayor Ed Lee and Breed arrive at City Hall in 2017. | Source: Paul Chinn/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
A woman speaks at a podium surrounded by a large group of people. Cameras capture the event in a formal setting with a government emblem on the podium.
Breed speaks at a news conference after Mayor Ed Lee's death in December 2017. | Source: Paul Chinn/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
Three people sit closely together, each holding a lit candle. They appear solemn, and the glow from the candles illuminates their faces.
Breed joins a community candlelight vigil in honor of Lee. | Source: Michael Macor/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
A woman in a red outfit is speaking into a microphone at a campaign event with a supportive crowd and a large poster behind her.
Breed speaks to supporters during an election night party in 2018. | Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo
Two people are in front of elaborate gold decorations, raising their hands in a ceremony. One is holding a document, and there are microphones and flags nearby.
Governor Gavin Newsom swears in Mayor-elect London Breed as she takes her oath of office outside City Hall on July 11, 2018. | Source: Gabrielle Lurie/Pool/Getty Images
A person in a red hoodie sits on the sidewalk with a keyboard and notebook, engaging with a woman in a blue suit, as people and vehicles pass by.
Breed talks with a homeless man on Castro Street in 2018. | Source: Liz Hafalia/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
Two women are in front of a red curtain. One is speaking at a podium, wearing a red outfit, and the other stands next to her in blue, smiling and clasping her hands.
Breed speaks at a 2019 press conference announcing the appointment of Suzy Loftus, left, as interim district attorney. | Source: Lea Suzuki/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
A group of people stand smiling in front of Chase Center, holding a large yellow ribbon with &quot;Ribbon Cutting, September 3, 2019&quot; written on it.
Breed joins Golden State Warriors executives and Gov. Gavin Newsom for a ribbon-cutting event at the Chase Center's opening ceremony in 2019. | Source: Gabrielle Lurie/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
A person is speaking in front of a board displaying plans for 1,000 new shelter beds by 2020, detailing the number opened and in development. A man stands behind.
San Francisco police chief Bill Scott looks on as Breed speaks during a news conference at the future site of a homeless shelter in 2020. | Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A woman in a light suit kneels in front of a City Hall entrance. Behind her, three people stand; one holds a sign reading, &quot;Erase Hate, Bigotry, Unfair Treatment.&quot;
Breed takes a knee in honor of George Floyd at City Hall in June 2020. | Source: Santiago Mejia/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
A person in a judicial robe is administering an oath to a woman in a burgundy suit, both raising their right hands. A microphone and blue flowers are nearby.
Breed takes the oath of office in 2020. | Source: Liz Hafalia/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
A woman speaks at a podium wearing a mask in a COVID-19 vaccination hub, with a large sign and backdrop displaying &quot;MOSCONE SOUTH COVID-19 VACCINATION HUB.&quot;
Breed speaks alongside healthcare leaders to announce the opening of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Moscone South in 2021. | Source: Jessica Christian/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
A woman in a red coat with pearl earrings looks serious as she stands outside. In the foreground, a uniformed police officer is partially visible.
Breed listens to SFPD Chief Bill Scott during a press conference in 2022. | Source: Camille Cohen/The Standard
A woman speaks at a podium with microphones, featuring a poster that reads &quot;Justice for Vicha.&quot; A &quot;Remember Vicha Ratanapakdee&quot; sign is also visible.
Breed speaks at a rally marking the anniversary of the fatal attack on an 84-year-old Thai grandfather Vicha Ratanapakdee in 2022. | Source: Ekevara Kitpowsong for The Standard
A row of tents covered with blue tarps is set up on a street at night. A person in a vest walks by, with a domed, illuminated building in the background.
An Urban Alchemy worker patrols a homeless tent village near City Hall. | Source: Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty Images
A woman in a suit and mask stands beside a bed with a colorful polka dot cover. The room has a small sink, purple curtains, and decorative wallpaper.
Breed tours a room the 711 Post St. shelter, which was repurposed as a shelter for homeless residents. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
The image shows two people side by side, each in a separate panel. The man on the left looks contemplative, while the woman on the right appears focused.
Chesa Boudin was elected San Francisco District Attorney in November 2019, defeating Mayor Breed-appointed Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus by a razor-thin margin in a ranked-choice voting contest. Boudin was later recalled by San Francisco voters with 55% of voters supporting his removal. | Source: Camille Cohen/The Standard ; Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images
A woman speaks at a podium surrounded by people holding signs about affordable housing. Two large foam thumbs-up signs are in the background.
Breed joins members of the NorCal Carpenters Union during an Affordable Homes Now Rally in the Tenderloin in 2022. | Source: Eloïse Kelsey for The Standard
A woman in a blue outfit speaks into a microphone on a stage, surrounded by a crowd. Another woman in a black suit stands beside her, with a U.S. flag in the background.
Breed announces her appointment of Brooke Jenkins as the city's new district attorney following Boudin's recall in 2022. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
Three people in hard hats and safety vests are on a subway. Two are seated on red seats, listening to the third person standing. The environment is modern and professional.
Breed speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as they tour the city's long-delayed Central Subway project in 2022. | Source: Yalonda M. James/SF Chronicle/POOL
The image shows a close-up of a person’s face in profile with a tear rolling down their cheek, set against an outdoor background.
Breed sheds a tear during a 2023 Board of Supervisors meeting at United Nations Plaza as city leaders discussed the city's drug crisis. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A person in a red suit smiles warmly, seated in a wood-paneled room with flags and framed photos in the background, creating a formal yet inviting atmosphere.
Breed is interviewed at her City Hall office in 2023. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard
A group of people, including a woman in a blue suit speaking and clapping, gather with protest signs about homelessness. One sign reads &quot;Homeless Industrial Complex.&quot;
Breed takes part in a demonstration advocating for homeless encampment sweeps outside the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in August 2023. | Source: Jeremy Chen/The Standard
A woman stands at a podium labeled &quot;APEC 2023 United States&quot; with a San Francisco logo. The setting includes flags and a poster in the background.
Breed discusses the upcoming APEC summit at a news conference in October 2023. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
Three people celebrate enthusiastically at a bar, wearing red sports apparel. A woman in front cheers with her fist raised, while the others clap and raise arms.
Breed celebrates a 49ers field goal at a 2024 Super Bowl watch party at the Lookout bar in the Castro District. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
A woman in the foreground gestures while a group of people, including two with visible nametags, attentively sit behind her in a room with a window and cabinet.
Breed speaks to voters at the blue Painted Lady house in Alamo Square in July. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A woman stands on stage holding a microphone, surrounded by yellow and blue balloons. The backdrop shows the Golden Gate Bridge graphic.
Breed announces her reelection campaign in May. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Four people in professional attire are on a stage. Three are seated in chairs, while a woman in a red suit stands speaking. Bottles of water are on tables nearby.
Breed answers a question during a mayoral debate at UC Law in San Francisco in June. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
A woman in a blue suit speaks to a crowd in a room with a banner featuring her name. People are taking photos and recording with their phones.
Breed speaks to supporters at Victory Hall on Tuesday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A woman in a blue outfit stands at a podium with multiple microphones. She appears to be speaking or addressing an audience in a formal setting.
Breed delivers her concession speech Thursday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A woman in a blue suit stands at a podium with microphones. Flags with California and San Francisco symbols are behind her in a wood-paneled room.
Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A portrait painting of a woman in a blue outfit sitting on a chair is displayed on a wooden wall. An American flag stands to the right.
Breed’s official portrait painted by Elaine Badgley Arnoux is seen in Room 200 at City Hall. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

