Six-year incumbent London Breed has lost the mayoral election and will soon surrender her post to mayor-elect Daniel Lurie.

Breed has been a major player in local politics since joining the Board of Supervisors in 2013. Four years later, when Mayor Ed Lee died suddenly, Breed took over as interim mayor and won a special election to remain mayor in 2018.

She first entered the world of local government as an intern for Mayor Willie Brown. In 1999, she worked on his re-election campaign. The two remain friends to this day.

A San Francisco native, Breed grew up in the Western Addition neighborhood. She has spoken often of her hardscrabble upbringing and the scourge of poverty in the city.