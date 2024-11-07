Six-year incumbent London Breed has lost the mayoral election and will soon surrender her post to mayor-elect Daniel Lurie.
Breed has been a major player in local politics since joining the Board of Supervisors in 2013. Four years later, when Mayor Ed Lee died suddenly, Breed took over as interim mayor and won a special election to remain mayor in 2018.
She first entered the world of local government as an intern for Mayor Willie Brown. In 1999, she worked on his re-election campaign. The two remain friends to this day.
A San Francisco native, Breed grew up in the Western Addition neighborhood. She has spoken often of her hardscrabble upbringing and the scourge of poverty in the city.
As mayor, Breed championed housing construction, winning support from YIMBYs like state Sen. Scott Wiener. She has not said what she will do after leaving City Hall.