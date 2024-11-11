Supe Connie Chan wins tight race to keep her job

Supervisor Connie Chan has won a hotly contested election battle to keep her job representing District 1, which includes the Richmond neighborhood.

Chan beat out Marjan Philhour by 1,167 votes as of Monday’s ranked-choice tally.

Both Chan and Philhour received 11,001 votes (including a ranked-choice tally) in earlier returns, with the incumbent pulling ahead by 976 votes on Sunday.

The third time turned out not to be the charm for Philhour, who ran for the seat in 2016 and 2020, losing to Chan in the latter year by 123 votes.