Supe Connie Chan wins tight race to keep her job

Supervisor Connie Chan has won a hotly contested election battle to keep her job representing District 1, which includes the Richmond neighborhood.
Chan beat out Marjan Philhour by 1,167 votes as of Monday’s ranked-choice tally.
Both Chan and Philhour received 11,001 votes (including a ranked-choice tally) in earlier returns, with the incumbent pulling ahead by 976 votes on Sunday.
The third time turned out not to be the charm for Philhour, who ran for the seat in 2016 and 2020, losing to Chan in the latter year by 123 votes.
On social media, Philhour frequently accused Chan of failing to ensure public safety in the district as high-profile crimes have happened, including two shocking incidents involving thieves crashing vehicles into buildings to steal their ATMs. Other Chan opponents have taken to social media to criticize Chan for saying property crime is not a serious crime and to repost videos of constituents who were angered by her support for a progressive police commissioner.
In 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Breed led the effort to redirect some of the police department’s budget to community investment. Both Chan and Philhour were supportive of that idea at the time.
Chan even saw off a committee created to defeat her, spearheaded by the group GrowSF, dubbed the “Clear Out Connie” campaign.
Chan was born in Hong Kong and grew up in Taiwan before she moved to San Francisco during middle school. Before being elected as a supervisor, she worked in nonprofits and different city departments as a spokeswoman. She briefly had a column at the San Francisco Examiner covering the Asian American community.
This is a developing story and will be updated.