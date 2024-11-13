Foreign-born techies fear for their work visas under Trump

Rahul Shivu Mahadev attended a Diwali celebration just before the election. The Indian-born software engineer, who lives in Santa Clara, sees the annual Festival of Lights as a way to connect with his community, sharing dishes like palak paneer, playing board games, and listening to Indian music.

But as the partygoers made small talk, the specter of Donald Trump assuming the White House loomed. For the attendees — largely foreign nationals with work visas employed by tech companies — anxiety over the tenuous nature of their immigration status permeated the casual catch-up.

Mahadev is on an H-1B visa, designated for foreign workers in specialty occupations. California has the most H-1B workers in the U.S., with more than 100,000 in fiscal 2022. When Mahadev won the lottery for a permit in 2019, he was ecstatic.

“Working in Silicon Valley is the absolute best place for me,” Mahadev said. “The H-1B allows me to live my dreams.” At the same time, Mahadev said, his temporary visa status has made him face the fact that his life in the U.S. is provisional.

“We buy furniture that can be sold quickly if we have to leave the country,” he said of visa holders. “We don’t have any property.”

The uncertainty and bureaucratic frustration have only heightened with Trump’s reelection.

During his last term, Trump launched a multi-pronged attack on the H-1B program, trying to limit eligibility for the visa and require companies to pay visa holders higher salaries than U.S. citizens. The proposals were blocked in court but threatened the highly skilled workforce that is part of the backbone of Silicon Valley.

Many foreign-born techies hope this time will be different, due in no small part to the close alliance between Trump and foreign-born billionaire Elon Musk.

The theory goes that Trump, now surrounded by a coterie of tech industry influencers, can be convinced to preserve — and maybe even improve — the legal pathways for highly skilled workers immigrating to the United States, even as he launches a mass effort to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

“You should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in the country,” Trump said during a June appearance on the “All-In” podcast, giving a ray of hope to half a million H-1B holders and more than 1 million international students in the U.S.