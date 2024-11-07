“They already have so much pressure on them,” she said. “Learning the language, fitting in at a new school, learning a new culture/learning about their new city.”

The teacher said many of her students are new to the United States.

“Today’s been so hard with the kids,” she said via text Wednesday. “So many of my students in tears thinking they’re going to get deported.”

A public school teacher in the Excelsior neighborhood, who asked to remain anonymous, said her students are reeling from Trump’s victory.

This time around, he has promised to round up and deport 11 million undocumented immigrants — many of whom live in California. Here in San Francisco, students, teachers, restaurant workers, laborers, and cleaners without paperwork are already worried. Even those who have recently become citizens or are documented legal aliens shared concerns about Trump’s plans, as did lawyers and activists.

Donald Trump, who kicked off his first presidential campaign by calling Mexican immigrants criminals and rapists, is set to take office once again.

“It’s confusing because Trump is trying to have a whole thing about ‘sending them back,’” she said. “We’ve been trying very hard to get their papers. I’m worried it’ll be revoked, I’m worried especially for those people who don’t even have papers.”

She was born in the city and has lived here her whole life, but her parents immigrated from Mexico and have been in the process of getting their green cards for the last six years. She’s worried that the process will now be stalled or stopped entirely. The Standard is not naming the girl to protect her identity.

A 16-year-old girl who attends Mission High School said Wednesday that Trump’s return to the White House worries her greatly — not for her own sake, but for her parents’.

“They count on us to contribute, but never give us any benefit,” he said.

And yet time and time again, he’s felt the government turn its back on immigrants; not just Republicans but also Democrats, he said, speaking specifically about the three million people deported under former President Barack Obama.

Gabriel, who said he’s always held two (and sometimes three) jobs — in restaurants, construction, and mall kiosks — said he’s contributed to this country the entire time he’s lived here: he’s paid taxes, he’s raised two kids, both of whom have gone to college and are “responsible citizens.”

“If you betray your own government, what can we expect? To be betrayed,” he said of Trump in Spanish.

Gabriel, who has lived without papers in San Francisco for the last 20 years, said he doesn’t trust Trump to be a good leader.

Other undocumented workers who spoke to The Standard declined to provide their full name for fear of being deported or jeopardizing their citizenship applications.

A 20-year-old restaurant worker in the Mission who arrived undocumented from Guatemala around eight months ago said he hasn’t really been paying attention to the elections.

“I’ve heard he says he’s going to kick people out. If it’s true, we can’t do anything about it because we’re not from this country,” he said. “I hope the things he’s said aren’t true — maybe he just wants to instill fear.”

But other undocumented immigrants weren’t bothered by Trump’s plan for mass deportations. Some even supported it.

“I’m an immigrant, and I love Trump,” said Alex, a day laborer who has been undocumented since he came to the U.S. from Nicaragua 28 years ago.

Alex, who works as a mover for U-Haul, said he’s excited by Trump’s promise to more thoroughly vet immigrants into the U.S. The 43-year-old said he supports deportations if they are focused on undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes.

“That’s my fantasy,” Alex said.

He’s supportive of making it harder to enter the country because he believes that when undocumented immigrants commit serious crimes, it makes Americans think they’re all criminals.

Trump has repeatedly espoused anti-immigrant vitriol, both during his presidential campaigns and his tenure as president. He has called the acquittal of Jose Inez Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant who was accused of fatally shooting San Francisco woman Kate Steinle in 2015, “disgraceful.” A jury found Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder and manslaughter in 2017, but he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun. He was deported in March.

But Alex conceded that he doesn’t think Trump will actually succeed at launching “the largest deportation operation in American history,” as he proclaims on his official “Agenda 47” website. Alex thinks four years is not enough time to carry out Trump’s plan. And no matter what the U.S. does, illegal immigration is inevitable, he said.