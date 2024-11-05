With his state Senate reelection all but wrapped up, Scott Wiener was thrust into the role of group therapist for the forlorn Harris supporters at the SF Dems party. “Let’s just take a deep breath,” he told them as the tide turned gradually toward Trump.

“It is not over, but I also just want to say, first of all, regardless of who wins — we know this just from the last few years, when we had a Democratic president, a Democratic Senate— we still have had to fight like crazy to protect our fundamental rights. And so no matter who’s in control, we have to be prepared to fight. And if, God forbid, the worst happens tonight. Let me tell you, we’ve seen this and gone through this before.”