This story will be updated with local and national election results as soon as they are available. Refresh for updates from across the city, where we’ll be bouncing around watch parties.

And then there is the hotly contested battle for District 5. The supervisor race is one of the most expensive ever .

Races we’re watching: Voters will decide on Proposition K , which aims to permanently ban private vehicles from a stretch of the Upper Great Highway. Also on deck is Prop. D , which aims to dramatically reduce the number of city commissions.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco mayoral race remains close , with Mayor London Breed and top challenger Daniel Lurie seen as top contenders in a battle that could come down to just a handful of votes.

11:37 p.m. | Trump declares victory

The former president was surrounded by his children and extended family as he spoke. His running mate, J.D. Vance, called the presumptive win “the greatest political comeback” in U.S. history.

“This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time,” Trump said. “We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible. … Look what happened, is this crazy?”

Speaking to supporters from his watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump declared victory following race calls by major networks for him in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

11:05 p.m. | SF Trumpers pop bottles, break out in chants

11:00 p.m. | Melgar feels relief but worries about Trump

“Going in, I thought, who’s going to run against me?” She said, nursing a tall glass of cider. “Then when Together SF, Grow SF, and Neighbors decided to endorse the other guy who has never been involved in the community, never even been a part of his homeowner’s association, I was like, ‘Oh shit, because they have money.’ I had prepared for a real race, but I didn’t think I was going to have to run one, but so I did. I left it all on the table. I feel good.”

Earlier on Tuesday night at the Mucky Duck in the Inner Sunset, District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar was gathered with supporters and family to watch the returns come in. Her opponent, Matt Boschetto, had managed to earn the endorsement of some large and generous groups, turning the district race into somewhat of a nailbiter. But Melgar was confident as she waited for results.

As people came and congratulated Melgar, Georgia was called for Trump. Excited expressions turned dark until a new group of Melgar supporters poured through the bar’s door with excitement.

As soon as early returns came in showing Melgar had a healthy lead, she and her supporters sighed with relief. “It’s better than we thought it might be,” she said. “Now I’m most worried about what’s happening up there,” she said, gesturing at the national election coverage on the TV above the bar.

10:55 p.m. | Lurie takes a defiant tone

“I started this campaign not as a politician but as a dad who could not explain to my kids what we were seeing on our streets and what they were seeing on our streets,” said Lurie. “When you love something as much as we all love San Francisco, you fight for it, and it’s time to roll up our sleeves.”

Halfway through the speech, Lurie teared up as his children watched his address and his wife, Becca Prowda, sat close by him.

Taking a defiant tone during his Tuesday night campaign party, Lurie spurred up the crowd with a victorious speech as he edged out Breed in early results.

10:50 p.m. | Preston pulls ahead in first-choice votes

He said the early results in his race as well as the results in District 9, which show progressive candidate Jackie Fielder in the lead, seem to indicate that San Francisco’s political shift to the right was overblown.

“This is a pattern of every race I run that the early vote doesn’t tend to favor the progressive candidate,” Preston told The Standard. “I’m optimistic.”

A 10:35 p.m. results drop showed Supervisor Preston taking the lead in first-choice votes, as he had previously anticipated. A crowd at the sitting supervisor’s party cheered as they reviewed the results.

“Both of us have run unapologetically progressive campaigns,” Preston said. “The attempt by big money interest in this city to paint left candidates as being out of touch with their districts doesn’t appear to have worked.”

10:46 p.m. | SF takes a stand on reproductive health

“At the end of the day, we have to be hopeful,” she said.

The silence from her once-cheering supporters was palpable as they considered a Trump presidency. Breed, sensing the mood shift, consoled the crowd.

“One of the reasons why I put Proposition O on the ballot is we had to be prepared for anything to happen,” Breed told reporters at her election night party at Victory Hall.

It’s San Francisco’s nightmare: Former president Trump is poised to return to office. But local officials — all Democrats — were ready. Breed praised voters’ passage of Proposition O on the local ballot, a measure aimed at safeguarding the right to abortions in the city.

10:45 p.m | Farrell says it’s not looking good

As the night wore on, many of the partygoers had their eyes glued to CNN, playing on six TVs around the bar’s back patio.

“I really don’t know,” Dawood said. “Five of the seven swing states are still too close to call.”

Trump supporter Chris Dawood, 38, called the presidential race “existential” and said inflation is the issue he’s most concerned about. Despite Trump having 246 electoral delegates compared to Harris’ 187, Dawood said he’s not resting easy.

“We will absolutely continue to uphold our SF values,” she said, mentioning tolerance, respect, and communication among those. “We need to make sure kids feel safe.”

Regardless of what happens at the national level, Lee said local elections like the school board hold great importance.

Lee said she feels “cautiously optimistic” about her race and spoke of gratitude for her supporters, many of whom are parents and families in the school district.

“I’ve never met someone so earnest in her reasons for running,” Helland said. “You ask candidates that are running, and they’ll tell you, this is a stepping stone.”

Other SFUSD parents in the room shared in the excitement, arguing that Lee was in it for the long haul. deal.

“Supriya Lee doing well in the race is the one good thing happening tonight,” she said. Lee currently sits in third place in a race over four open board spots.

Sarah Meskin, a parent with two kids in SFUSD, said with the prospect of a Donald Trump victory nearing, Lee has been a rare bright spot.

Cheers exploded when school board candidate Supriya Lee walked into Standard Deviant Brewing. Lee was one of three candidates endorsed by the SF Parents Action, organizers of the watch party, but she seemed to be the one that excited the attendees the most.

10:32 p.m. | Dems ‘disheartened’

As for her evening, Barnes wasn’t ready to tuck in just yet, she said: “I’m probably going to head to some afterparties.”

Despite the less-than-sunny mood from attendees at the end of the night, she felt that the watch party had a good crowd, including many “dedicated volunteers” who’d been working hard for weeks.

“I’m feeling a little disheartened — this was clearly not the landslide that we wanted for Kamala Harris,” said Carrie Barnes, vice chair of SF DCCC. “I think that she’s run a great campaign and if she had gotten started earlier, maybe we would be seeing more of a clear victory. I’m trying to stay optimistic.”

By the time the SF Dem’s watch party officially shut down around 10 p.m., the only smiling faces belonged to those who realized they could take home the leftover Indian food. The group had posted a list of other election parties at its exit, but most of the folks The Standard talked to said that they planned to just go home to bed.

10:30 p.m. | Breed says it’s not over yet

When asked how she feels about the results as they stand, Breed struck a defiant tone. She was behind in her 2018 race against Mark Leno and Jane Kim, too, she said.

It’s not over yet. That’s the message from Mayor London Breed to her supporters at her election party. She took press questions at a microphone stand as her supporters cheered on.

“It has tremendous impact,” Breed said. “It’s been one of the most sad and horrible things that someone could take their personal wealth and buy this office. It’s disgusting.”

Her tone sharpened, and revulsion rolled off her tongue, when The Standard asked about the mountain of money spent in the mayor’s race.

“And you see me standing here right now as mayor of San Francisco,” she said.

10:08 p.m. | Depressed about Trump but hopeful for Prop. D

However, early results show the ballot measure is trailing, with 54.3% of counted ballots opposing it as of 10 p.m.

Watching CNN, Together SF Action CEO Kanishka Cheng called Trump’s lead in the presidential race “depressing” but added that she remains “hopeful and optimistic” about Prop. D, which her organization put on the ballot to slash the number of city commissions from 130 to 65 and empower the mayor.

9:55 p.m. | Peskin isn’t worried

“We’re where we expected to be,” Peskin said, adding that he expected to overtake Breed in the next batch of results. And if it came down to him and Lurie?

9:50 p.m. | Mahmood celebrates with hummus

Following his speech to supporters at Pride of the Mediterranean restaurant, Mahmood’s attention quickly turned from the election to another topic: Hummus.

“When people write about this race, it wasn’t because of the money that he lost,” Mahmood told The Standard. “It’s because he was wrong on the issues. He’s losing because he never even touched on safety.”

Mahmood said he chose the restaurant to hold his election party because the owner “has been a supporter from the beginning.”

9:45 p.m. | The night’s getting bratty

Brat Summer — a style aesthetic inspired by British pop star Charlie XCX’s album “Brat” and its lime green background — continues well into the winter at this election party put on by Palette , a group that organizes monthly color-themed dance parties in San Francisco.

Instead of being greeted by politicos, a man dressed up as A-‘brat’-ham Lincoln welcomes attendees into Question Mark Bar in Soma and offers them a coconut Malibu shot, a reference to Harris’ viral quip “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”

“Instead of watching the CNN newscasters go in circles, let’s have a dance party on a Tuesday,” said Brenna Hull, a lawyer and cofounder of Palette, who invited people to combine their “feral 365 party-girl energy and existential dread on a sweaty dance floor.”

In the spirit of the brat, which has been described as messy, blunt, and slightly rebellious, this is perhaps the only election party without TVs. Instead, the DJ announces election results between techno remixes of Charlie XCX and Billie Eillish.

This party’s theme, DJ Daniel Benny and cofounder of Palette said, was a no-brainer. “Since Kamala got anointed as ‘brat,’ why not a brat green election party?” said Benny, referring to Charlie XCX’s summer tweet declaring “Kamala IS brat.”

People look visibly nervous about a possible Trump victory as they enter the party. But they’re trying to distract themselves with the inflatable coconut trees scattered across the bar and a brat-inspired tattoo booth.

9:38 p.m. | Trump projected winner in Georgia

Another round of cheers at the SF GOP election night watch party as CNN projects that Trump will win the battleground state of Georgia.

9:20 | Recalls of Oakland mayor, Alameda DA win overwhelming support

In preliminary results, East Bay voters backed the recalls of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price by almost identical margins of nearly two to one. Both are progressive women of color elected in 2022; both have faced criticisms of failing to address rampant crime in Oakland. Read more here .

9:15 | Primal screams at SF Dems HQ

Under fluorescent lights and multiple MSNBC projections, everyone at the SF Dems party at the old downtown Nordstrom Rack practiced their primal screams. Then, City Attorney David Chiu instructed them to tell the person next to them that they were beautiful.

“I feel fine,” he said. “This is not panic time right now.” Until Michigan, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin got called, he vowed he wouldn’t worry. “I’m fine — it will be fine.”

“I’m very nervous — it’s a lot closer than I was expecting,” said Thom Davies, who, as a green card holder, couldn’t vote himself. “I was holding out hope for a surprise landslide.” He worries how a Trump presidency could affect western liberalism.

Despite states to call and millions of votes to count, there was a palpable sense of dread in the room.

“Keep in mind the red mirage and the blue shift,” Tung said, as results flashed on the screen behind her

9:11 p.m. | ‘Divorce your Republican husband’

“I’m trying not to freak out,” she said. “Anything could happen. It would be a sad day for everyone, including trans people, if Harris loses.”

9:05 p.m. | SF Trump fans cheer as he wins North Carolina

“The Democrats are freaking out,” said Manuel Noris-Barrera, who is running against Assemblymember Matt Haney, to applause and cheers. “Donald Trump is going to be president, and we’re going to celebrate tonight.”

With news that Trump has won North Carolina and is improving on his 2020 performance, the mood at the SF GOP party in North Beach has turned from cautiously optimistic to outright jovial. Attendees are passing around fake Trump 2024 bills and waving American flags.

Yvette Corkrean, who is running against state Sen. Scott Wiener, said she was thankful for the “quiet” Republican support she’s received during her campaign. In her remarks, she claimed her opponent is “not very kind to our family and kids,” which drew sneers from the crowd, including one heckler who yelled that Wiener was a “pervert.”

9:00 p.m. | Farrell not at his own party yet

Yet Farrell himself was nowhere to be found — it seems he is fashionably late to his own party.

By the time the elections department released its first votes report at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, more than 150 people had packed into Marina district bar Campus for an election watch party co-organized by Together SF Action and Mark Farrell’s mayoral campaign.

8:58 p.m. | Lurie party ripples with excitement

The party at the Chapel was exploding with people late in the evening, with about 1,000 people expected to attend.

“Starting five points up in a race where we know we do well in ranked-choice voting simulations is a good place to be,” said Max Szabo, a spokesperson for Lurie’s campaign.

Excitement spread through nonprofit founder Daniel Lurie’s party at the Chapel in the Mission District after results showed Lurie in a comfortable first place with 28.8% of the vote in the initial 8:45 p.m. drop compared to Mayor London Breed’s 24.87%.

“We’re all really proud of him,” he said. “And I’m certain that he will, on day one, be the leader that I think many of us already know.”

Jaiden Forey, who studies journalism at San Francisco State University, said she “really admires” Lurie’s policies. Forey moved to the city three years ago and feels she’s seen parts of the city decline. She said she’s especially concerned about homelessness. “Honestly, I want to see change because I’m planning on staying here after college,” said Foley, whose boyfriend works on the Lurie campaign. “I’ve talked to him. I believe he’s a good guy.”

8:45 p.m. | ‘The numbers will only get better’

“Over a year, we’ve been fighting tooth and nail against these tech demagogues and corporate interests that are hell-bent on taking over our city,” Brandy told the crowd. “The numbers will only get better and better as our Dean voters, the late voters, the slackers, the deadbeats, those votes will be coming in,” he said to laughs from the crowd.

At Dean Preston’s election party in the Haight, his campaign manager, De’Marea Brandy, cautioned supporters that early vote results may not reflect positively on the sitting supervisor. Still, the campaign was confident in its chances, saying it had knocked on more than 127,000 doors and veered from corporate donors.

8:38 p.m. | Schiff wins it

8:35 p.m. | Anyone for a Mayor-Rita?

There’s a Mayor-Rita for folks to drown their sorrows in tequila, peach, and lime with a spiced salt rim or an electoral elixir with hideout vodka, calamansi, and hot honey (both for a San Francisco-usual $14).

Breed’s supporters at Victory Hall & Parlor, by the ballpark, are already hitting the sauce after seeing national election results tip toward former president Donald Trump. Their drinking options are appropriately mayor-themed.

While anything can happen, that drink, in particular, might be a little premature.

One of those cocktails may not be so great for Breed supporters, considering her current status in the polls: the “victory lap,” with dusse cognac, lemon, simple syrup and orange.

Campaign manager Lucas Lux gave an emotional speech before raising a glass with supporters. Supervisor Joel Engardio estimated he had knocked on 2,000 doors to campaign for the measure.

About 70 people packed Celia’s by the Beach in the Outer Sunset for the Yes on K election night party, supporting the effort to close the Upper Great Highway to cars.

He prays there are enough people who share his opinion to see Breed through the election.

He said the Board of Supervisors stood in her way, stopping her from enacting policies she said San Francisco needed. Then they turned around and criticized her for failing to help San Franciscans. But to him, “she’s the one for me.”

Simon ticks off a litany of Breed successes: leading the city through the pandemic and supporting every community across San Francisco. But when asked if he thinks her message has reached voters, his face darkens.

Attorney Timothy Alan Simon said he’s “ride or die” for Breed. A San Francisco native such as Breed, he’s seen her blossom from her days leading the African American Art and Culture Complex to take the top spot at City Hall.

Breed may be down in the polls, but you wouldn’t know it at her reelection party at Victory Hall & Parlor, a bar by the ballpark. Despite Breed’s challenges – and despite President Donald Trump’s upswing, an upset to many city Democrats – Breed’s supporters held onto their positive vibes.

Bruce Lou is one of those candidates. The 27-year-old Hayes Valley resident dropped his job as a software engineer last year to run against Nancy Pelosi in Congress. He said despite his support for Donald Trump — who he admits is a divisive figure — most residents agree with his stances on public safety, education, and cost of living.

San Franciscans may not have elected a Republican in decades, but you wouldn’t know it at American Bites, a sleepy North Beach eatery. Dozens of SF GOP members filled in to cheer on their local candidates and watch the FOX News version of the election telecast. (They booed when CA was called for Harris)

“It’s the position that could use the most freshening up,” Lou said. “Our issues can be traced to Biden’s disastrous policies and (Pelosi) was behind all of it. She’s out of touch.”

Peskin said San Francisco and California would have to join forces with other cities and states to push back against the executive branch, and that Trump’s policies would have an outsized impact on poor and homeless Americans.

“I would much rather I lost and Kamala Harris won, but based on what The New York Times is saying, it looks like it will be the opposite,” he added.

“I’m speechless,” he said at last. “It is going to make it much, much harder for every city in America to provide for our people.

Aaron Peskin took a long pause after The Standard asked for his reaction to the New York Times’s prediction that Trump would be the next president.

In perhaps the least nail-biting development in a night full of them, the Associated Press and other election watchers have called California for Kamala Harris, with polls now closed in the state. The golden state’s 54 electoral votes put Harris a lot closer to Donald Trump than she appeared an hour ago, but her path to victory may be narrowing as hoped-for victories in Georgia and North Carolina (both 16 votes) appear increasingly unlikely, if not yet out of the question.

If she’s to win, Harris may need to repeat Joe Biden’s feat in 2020 of winning Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — the three states of the so-called blue wall. AP currently has all three of them leaning toward Trump, but large troves of votes from many Democratic strongholds have yet to be counted.

More information about what’s next in the local elections can be found here .

Next is the vote-tallying process. The first results from the San Francisco Department of Elections will be released at 8:45 p.m. More tallies will dribble out before midnight. Tuesday’s end-of-day count will include vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day as well as in-person polling.

Polls are now closed across the city, but anyone who lined up before 8 p.m. will still be able to cast their ballot. Ballot drop boxes will also be closed at 8 p.m.

Hernandez, who is seen as a prominent figure in the Mission’s Latino community, criticized Trump’s stance on immigration, including his promise to launch “the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States,” saying that he will adversely impact businesses by depriving them of cheap workers.

Hernandez said he thinks undecided voters will turn out at the last minute to support him after he did direct outreach ahead of the election, particularly among those in Portola, living along Mission Street, and in Bernal Heights.

“I think I can win,” he said, shortly after casting his ballot at a polling place at 2859 25th St. “I ran a campaign with a lot of love and respect.”

“Look at the people working in the fields, the dishwashers, they’re all Latinos,” Hernandez said. “No one wants a job opening up hotel doors anymore. That’s what he’s not thinking about.”

“What I’ve heard mostly is that people have been dissociating and today are starting to freak out,” she said.

At El Chato, a popular Spanish wine bar in the Mission, co-owner Erin Rickenbaker is trying to create “good election vibes” tonight. Listán negros and caiño longos (indigenous Spanish varieties — not your typical wine bar!) are flowing at the bar’s election watch party. It’s all part of the plan: Drown your election anxieties in wine!

When The Standard accompanied Mahmood for the final few minutes of his jaunt, he wasn’t able to sway any last-minute voters in his favor. However, he said his team had already knocked on every door in the district at least two or three times.

Mahmood said he has recently focused on revisiting people who promised they would vote for him to make sure they followed through.

Bilal Mahmood, challenger for the seat of District 5 supervisor, strolled through NoPa solo to knock on doors after 6 p.m., holding a Trader Joe’s bag filled with campaign literature.

“It’s not just the Tenderloin,” he said. “It’s just highly concentrated there, but it affects every neighborhood.”

He said voters in the district, which includes the Tenderloin, consistently name fentanyl as the most pressing issue facing the city. He said people across the district have told him how the drug has killed their friends, neighbors, and family members.

Teng said that even “in good times, the Asian community did not receive their fair share” of city resources. Next year, the city expects a budget deficit akin to a blood bath.

Speaking to The Standard on Monday, just before the election, Teng said equity in San Francisco is challenged. For the first time since 1986, the Board of Supervisors may lack Chinese American representation. Teng said that’s particularly galling considering the city is roughly 40% Asian, many of whom are ethnic Chinese.

Mabel Teng is worried. Her career has long been about equity, first as an activist with Jessie Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition, which saw Asian American and Black communities push for civil rights, then later as city supervisor from 1995 to 2000.

Teng is worried for her community, but she said, “All they can do and all they have done is campaign and be badass. And just keep going.”

Chinese candidates across the city are facing stiff competition: Incumbent Supervisor Connie Chan may be ousted by Marjan Philhour in District 1, which includes Sea Cliff and the Richmond District. Candidate Sharon Lai is in a highly contested race for District 3, including Chinatown and North Beach. And Cheyenne Chen is in a difficult race in District 11, which includes the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods.

Lehman, like most voters crowded in the popular Mission locale, voted for Harris. He described Trump as a “fascist,” saying the Project 2025 agenda would harm him and his family.

“It just feels like there’s a lot at stake,” said the 24-year-old as he nursed a beer at Manny’s election party.

Most of his attention is on the presidential race, he said, adding that he ranked Aaron Peskin as his top choice for mayor.

“That was insane,” she said. “It was all-consuming. … My friend got thrown out of a bar because she wore red. Everybody was wearing blue. They made her leave. And then come back. It was harrowing.”

“I feel really good,” said Sean McCalla as he watched the results trickle in on TV at Manny’s. “It looks like Pennsylvania is going to be really close. It looks like Georgia is going to be really close. But a lot of those urban centers that swing blue are yet to fully report.”

He stopped short of predicting his win, anticipating he’ll be among the top two of the six candidates vying to replace Supervisor Hilary Ronen, who is terming out.

“People told me not to do it, that there was no chance,” Chandler said, standing outside Good Life Grocery in Bernal Heights, adding that he is “incredibly proud” about his campaign. “But now look, I’m a top contender.”

For Trevor Chandler, the District 9 supervisor race has been a long haul since he launched his campaign 18 months ago.

“I’m feeling very confident,” Chandler said. “I think ranked choice will make it a close choice who wins. It could come down to a few hundred votes.”

Chandler claimed he’s the only candidate who pursued a strategy to contact Roberto Hernandez voters and urge them to vote for him as their second choice on the ballot. This move was meant to improve his prospects during rounds of ranked-choice vote counting, particularly among last-minute undecided voters.

If anyone finds her, let us know. We just want to hang out!

When this reporter arrived at the Chinatown subway, two people were standing outside holding campaign signs, but the mayor was nowhere in sight.

Another staffer said they would let us know if they “want to engage with media.”

“Unclear where her next stop is,” a staffer texted The Standard but did not respond when pressed for more details.

Breed was notably elusive on Tuesday evening. A staffer told The Standard she could be found campaigning in front of Rose Pak station at 6 p.m., but shortly before the hour, they claimed Breed rerouted.

She said she’s hopeful Peskin will win and has seen increased support for his campaign over the past few weeks.

Kim also has her eye on the District 3 supervisor race, where WFP supported Sharon Lai. She said she noticed that race was getting less funding and less attention than other races. WFP is also supporting Supervisor Dean Preston and Jackie Fielder, among others.

But in addition to campaigning for Peskin, Kim campaigned for Mayor London Breed, who secured the number two spot on Kim’s ballot. (Kim did not fill out subsequent slots on her ranked-choice ballot.)

Kim added that despite the projected high turnout in the mayoral election, she’s against having mayoral and presidential contests on the same ballot.

The variables are many. Alex Clemens, a communications strategist known for his post-election breakdowns, said one of the biggest unknowns is how name recognition may influence infrequent voters, especially in the city’s ranked-choice voting system.

The San Francisco mayoral election is unique this year because it’s the first time it has coincided with a presidential race. That’s thanks to Proposition H, a 2022 ballot measure concocted by Supervisor Dean Preston to move a number of local races to presidential years. The move threw a wrench into conventional wisdom. One insider speaking Tuesday said people in the elections business simply don’t have any models to help them predict what will happen here.

That may make for a strange twist. Taking Clemens’ argument a step further, one could imagine a scenario where infrequent voters — ones who weren’t captured by polls — could vote for both Supervisor Aaron Peskin and Mayor London Breed because of name recognition, even though the two are opposed on policy points (and frequently spar). Even stranger: That means Peskin’s second-choice votes may actually salvage Breed’s reelection chances or Breed’s second-choice votes could propel Peskin to the mayor’s office.

“With a race this close and turnout this high, familiarity and name identification play an outsize role,” he told The Standard on Monday. “Given the closeness of the race, the order in which candidates are eliminated could play more of a role than in past mayor’s races.”

“Vote for Danny Sauterrrrrrrr,” a little kid with a Sauter sign attached to his razor scooter yelled as he zipped around the park. It seems Ball isn’t the only one feeling the vibe.

“The days leading up to today have been a lot of high and low,” he said. But today, a lot of people have been coming up to us saying, ‘I voted for Danny!’ It’s that adrenaline that is that keeps me going.“

Though he’s already been on his feet for nearly 12 hours, Ball said he’s feeling energized.

Like many campaign workers across the city on Election Day, Elijah Ball’s been out and about since 5:30 a.m., passing out campaign literature and canvassing the district with the candidate he’s been volunteering for since this summer, District 3 Board of Supervisors hopeful, Danny Sauter.

The Lurie campaign first made the “Daniel curious?” signs this summer for a merchant walk in the Castro, but they can now be spotted all over the city. The visible support for Lurie is one reason Minix is optimistic about his chances.

“I was really impressed with his commitment to healing San Francisco as a whole,” Minix said. “Rather than becoming a career politician.”

Jason Minix, 33, has been volunteering for Lurie’s campaign since he met the Levi’s heir last year at the wine bar where he works.

“I don’t have it in me to be cynical,” Minix said outside Castro Station. As the sky turned pink, the street lights turned on and sparkled off his bedazzled fedora.

Voting data indicates a deepening of preexisting patterns, with rural areas going harder for Trump than in 2020 and Harris outperforming Biden in many cities. That leaves suburbs and exurbs as key battlegrounds.

The Associated Press has called Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Alabama for Trump. It has called Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maryland for Harris.

Polls in all or part of 16 Eastern states closed at 5 p.m. PST, bringing a wave of calls in the presidential race — although no swing states among them.

In fiercely contested Georgia, judges have ordered a number of polling places to remain open late in response to bomb threats that closed them temporarily earlier in the day. The FBI said the threats “appear to originate from Russian email domains.”

Meanwhile, Dawn Dzurilla, a member of SF’s United Democratic Club, clutched her 17-year-old Havanese pup, Penny, for emotional support. “The energy has been very positive. I think we all share a great deal of nervous energy,” she said. “There’s a lot at stake.”

“Every time a bell rings, it’s really exciting,” said Democratic County Central Committee member Lily Ho , who had been up since 3 a.m. “It means that the person on the other side has committed to voting Democrat.”

The mood at the SF Dems headquarters at the old Nordstrom Rack downtown was a mix of anxiety and optimism late Tuesday afternoon. The friendship bracelet station was empty, but the phone-banking chatter was occasionally punctuated by ringing bells and applause.

Garry Tan, the Y Combinator CEO, who has been positioned as either the savior or the boogeyman of local politics, has made his endorsements for the mayoral race. 1.) Mark Farrell 2.) London Breed 3.) Daniel Lurie.

“If you want a well-run government with cleaner, safer streets for all, vote Mark Farrell for mayor #1,” Venture investor Sheel Mohnot posted for his more than 137,000 followers.

“I am just physically exhausted. It’s like the bones are tired,” Lee told The Standard. “I swear to god, I also hit my head on the counter at lunch one time and it was like four hours of trying to decide if I would campaign or not — because you have to campaign.”

Lee doesn’t have a huge campaign infrastructure to share the burden with either. So if he wants to motivate folks, he needs to use his own two feet to meet them.

But somehow he’s managing not only to stand but also enthusiastically glad-hand last-minute voters at the John’s Grill election party. And that’s vital. Because candidates running for the Board of Education are so far down the ballot, they may as well be subterranean.

“There was a time when I was in a ball because I was so beaten up by the system. It was so exhausting. Then I just said, you know, I’m doing it; I might as well do it all the way,” he said. “There are parents that are [speaking] broken English, Chinese, and Spanish; they were crying talking to me. It’s bigger than me. Let’s find the energy one way or the other.”

The stakes are high: San Francisco schools may close. Lee wants to balance the school district’s budget and improve student outcomes. When he needs to find the energy to keep going, he thinks of the parents he’s met while campaigning who just want their schools to work.

While he’s had mostly supportive reactions from passersby, Sodhani said he’s also dealt with people being rude or trying to steal stuff. One person even spit in his face. He said some people have also come up to ask questions about Trump, foreigners in particular.

“In the beginning, people were kind of scared to buy hats — it was as if buying a hat, they were doing a drug deal, you know, like ‘Hey, do you got any more of those red hats?’” Sodhani said of his Trump caps. “And now people buy the hats and put them on right away.”

Mike Caverly and Arjun Sodhani both spent the past handful of weeks in Union Square hawking merch for presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, respectively.

While the two seller groups have very different perspectives and clientele, they’ve had a good relationship during their selling stint so far.

After stopping to take a selfie with a supporter outside Chinatown’s Rose Pak Station, mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie talked about one of his biggest backers: his parents — especially his mom . “My parents taught me you have a responsibility to uplift your community,” the Levi’s heir said.

They’ve seen significant traffic growth since last night and expect to reach an accumulative 200,000 visitors for this election season.

According to cofounders Steven Bacio and Sachin Agarwal, the moderate-leaning political advocacy group’s endorsement page is one of the most popular in the city.

“Nationally, this is going to turn on women,” he said. “I think Kamala Harris is going to prevail.”

The D3 supervisor said he’s even more optimistic about a certain childhood classmate’s bid for the nation’s highest office.

Feeling “increasingly optimistic” about his mayoral ambitions, Aaron Peskin said he was already thinking about who to pick for a transition team.

SF Republican Richie Greenberg extolled the apparent success of his “Breexit” campaign — that is, the push to oust London Breed from the mayorship by courting the anyone-but-her vote.

“We are running a real grassroots campaign and don’t put people through the rigamarole of RSVPing,” Peskin wrote in a text, “but I have no doubt it will be very well attended!”

London Breed’s shindig at the soul food restaurant Little Skillet near the Giants’ ballpark has drawn 250 attendees so far. Mark Farrell’s reported “hundreds” of participants going to the Marina District’s Campus bar, while Aaron Peskin’s team isn’t keeping count of how many guests are going to join them at Bimbo’s club in North Beach.

And if crowd size is indicative of anything, Daniel Lurie may be set to have a good night. The “outsider” campaign’s party at the Mission District’s Chapel — a former mortuary — cut off RSVPs at 1,036.

This evening, candidates will start heading to their respective election parties to schmooze with donors and voters, all with the hope that those early mornings and late nights have paid off.

“Building more housing at all income levels is a Jackie Fielder talking point,” Smith said. “So I’m going to go ahead and say that we’re winning the fight no matter what.”

Board of Supervisors candidates in races across the city embrace new housing as a solution to bring rents down, he said. That includes the most famously outspoken, far-left progressive of any supervisor candidate, Jackie Fielder, who’s running in D9 to represent the Mission and surrounding neighborhoods.

Catching up at the John’s Grill party, Smith said his pro-housing group endorsed Mayor London Breed and a bevy of Board of Supervisor hopefuls. But even if their preferred candidates lose, he said the movement has successfully shifted politicians to become more pro-housing, he said — even progressive Democrats, who used to be more reflexively anti-development.

No matter who gets elected in San Francisco, the YIMBYs win. At least that’s how Corey Smith, Housing Action Coalition’s executive director, feels.

The exit polls also indicated an electorate slightly more female than in 2020 (53% vs. 52%). The percentage of voters without a college degree was down from 59% to 57%. Both trends are modestly positive for Kamala Harris’ chances.

Polls on the East Coast have begun to close and the exit polls rolling out offer hints of how the electorate’s mindset might shape the outcome of the presidential race. Reuters reports that exit polls conducted by Edison Research found that democracy and the economy were the top two issues for voters, with immigration coming third.

Election festivities are in full swing! @anniegaus asks former mayor Willie Brown to grade each mayoral campaign form A to F outside of John's Grill. pic.twitter.com/xq5xiQIYu9

This is not a time for a chia parfait; we’d recommend the pumpkin-cheese danish or maybe the pistachio-raspberry croissant. Or, hell, both. Asked how they felt about this polling location, Hayes Valley neighbor Egyptian Ricardo said, “I’m not mad about this at all.”

If you’re lucky enough to have the zip code 94102, your polling place is the Hayes Valley location of, no, not a public school or a laundromat, but a beacon of butter and light: La Boulangerie . A polling place in 2020, the bakery-café at 500 Hayes St. once again offered up its space for voters looking to cast their ballot and then turn around and eat their feelings.

“We’re all American. This is just politics,” sad Noris-Barrera. “We want the best for San Francisco.”

“I’m a Democrat. He’s a Republican. We’re both here together. We just met and we got to share just the excitement that we have on Election Day,” said Haney. “I told him he’s definitely the better dressed of the candidates.”

There’s still a space for civility in politics today. Just check out the friendliness here between incumbent state Assemblymember Matt Haney, a Democrat, and his Republican challenger Manuel Noris-Barrera.

“But she’s running against Donald Trump and all of his tricks and all of his lies,” Chiu added. “So we’re going to be biting our nails until the very last vote is counted.”

“I feel really good about where the race is,” he said of the campaign for Harris, whom he’s known for going on 26 years now.

City Attorney David Chiu, who said he hopes his reelection is “one of the less interesting races of the night,” shared his thoughts about what’s at stake for the most important contest on the ballot.

A colorfully dressed member of Cat Ladies for Kamala who introduced himself as Gaybraham Lincoln said he was stopping by John’s Grill before casting his ballot for the former San Francisco DA. “We have an expression,” he quipped, “which is, ‘You can pet my pussy, but you can’t grab it.’”

We haven’t seen Daniel Lurie at the John’s Grill luncheon yet — his schedule for the day is pretty packed with meet and greets across town. But the specter of a win for the Levi’s heir is quite literally hanging over the party.

“I think we need more bike infrastructure and more pedestrian-friendly spaces, especially along the ocean,” she told The Standard. “That would make it more accessible.”

Aside from the wine, Trautwein said she’s eager to see what comes of Proposition K, a city measure that would ban cars from a stretch of the Great Highway, where proponents hope to one day see an oceanfront park.

Among those waiting in line on Powell Street were Edie Trautwein and Jennifer Hsu, neither of whom had previously dined at the 115-year-old establishment.

The promise of free bites and booze drew hundreds of regulars and first-timers to the annual Election Day lunch at San Francisco’s historic John’s Grill, where a high school marching band provided a stately soundtrack for people queued up on the sidewalk for the event.

As an incumbent, Supervisor Connie Chan has to attend to her usual responsibilities, including a Board of Supervisors meeting set for later today. But the District 1 rep kicked off Election Day by hosting an 11-car caravan in the Richmond to boost visibility for her bid for another term. “I am feeling great,” she told The Standard while handing out leaflets at her campaign road show.

Outside City Hall, where a steady stream of voters were coming in to cast their ballots, Rosa Rodriguez was dressed as what she called the “Statue of Liberty in Mourning.” She said she wore the costume to give a voice to women and call attention to concerns “about our country and the freedom and liberty we are losing with a radical Republican Party and their agenda.”

San Francisco’s elections chief, John Arntz, said the 501 polling stations open throughout the city today are located in a variety of venues, including schools, firehouses, community centers, and businesses. But a sizable share —163 in all — are in the garages of private citizens.

As it turns out, residential garages in San Francisco do more than host parked cars, band rehearsals, and tool benches. On Election Day, some of them become workshops of democracy.

If you see any other vehicles deputized as mayoral campaign surrogates, let us know!

Commenters chimed in saying they’d seen the same car over the weekend, meaning the placard has likely been an unwitting Lurie billboard for at least two or three days.

The Redditor in question, Sophia Tung, later told The Standard she saw the sign on her livestream, which is trained on the Waymo lot at 250 Second St. in SoMa. (As it happens, Tung is something of a Waymo superfan. She even dressed up as a self-driving car for Halloween, spinning, roof-mounted lidar and all.)

On Clement Street in the Inner Richmond, babysitter Allison Jung wore a “Trump 2024” T-shirt that read “I’m voting for the felon” on the back. The San Mateo County resident said her life was much better under his presidency. “Lots of my friends are afraid to say they are supporting Trump,” she told The Standard. “I am not ashamed.”

The crazy thing is that given the deluge of news about former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, there’s a real possibility some voters would not have heard about Farrell paying the highest-ever ethics commission settlement in San Francisco history. Now his letter ensures everyone will be googling “What the hell did Mark Farrell do now?!”

We covered it extensively yesterday , but the short version is this: Farrell signed a settlement with the city’s ethics commission, and agreed to pay $108,000 after the commission found he was illegally double dipping into a ballot campaign account, to help his mayoral run.

Just this morning this reporter found campaign literature hanging on my front door with a full page letter where Farrell explains that his latest ethics snafu is a mere “accounting error.”

When you’re explaining, you’re losing. It’s an old adage that I’ll bet former mayor Mark Farrell hasn’t heard, because he’s decided to explain his latest ethics scandal to potentially thousands of households across San Francisco.

Seems @MarkFarrellSF is hanging lit on doors to explain his historically large ethics settlement. "Whenever I make a mistake, I own it — period," his letter reads. Call me crazy, doesn't this amplify the fracas to voters who may not have heard about it? Happy #electionday ! https://t.co/VeD8mzpeQv pic.twitter.com/YRttEdh4c5

Mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie is the beneficiary of a hefty, eleventh-hour contribution. Jean-Pierre Conte, who is the chairperson of a nearly $50-billion investment firm chipped in $100,000 to help the Levi’s heir on Tuesday, just weeks after he contributed the same amount to former interim Mayor Mark Farrell.

Fascinating last-minute donation in the SF mayor race. JP Conte, chair of a nearly $50B investment firm who gave $100K to a Mark Farrell PAC in October, just gave $100K to the candidate's competitor Daniel Lurie. pic.twitter.com/66nGAqWnkx

Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, senior pastor of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, told The Standard that he was in the nation’s capital to support a high-profile parishioner. “I’m in D.C. here with my member, the vice president,” Brown said, referring to Kamala Harris.

“I’m profoundly concerned about the destiny of this nation. I’m concerned about how we have lost any civility,” Brown said, referring to Yale Law School professor Stephen L. Carter’s 1998 book “Civility” on the etiquette of democracy.

In the wake of Harris’ acceptance of the Democratic nomination, Brown called for community members to join in 100 days of prayer in the run-up to election day.



During those days, he said the primary issue he heard about from church members was about “the overwhelming number of people in this society who do not see us Black folks as human. You know, John Steinbeck said [in his novel “The Winter of Our Discontent”], ‘I want to know how many people in my lifetime I’ve looked at, but never seen.’”

Brown, who said he expects to attend an election-night watch party at Howard University, said he keeps thinking of Third Baptist Church’s founder Eliza Davis, an enslaved woman who managed to buy her freedom alongside her husband, Russell, before moving to San Francisco in the early 1850s.

“We’ve always affirmed women in leadership. We’ve got women deacons in Third Baptist, we’ve got women preachers,” Brown said, before referring again to Harris: “She’s a member of Third Baptist, because she saw a spiritual community that was inclusive.”