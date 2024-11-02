No matter how you hash it, this upcoming election is a nail-biter — both nationally and locally. Polls show the presidential contest is neck-and-neck between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, while the San Francisco mayoral race is shaping up to be a dramatic showdown between Mayor London Breed and top challengers Daniel Lurie, Mark Farrell, and Aaron Peskin.

And if you’re scratching your head over the laundry list of local ballot propositions this election, our AI-powered ballot bot has answers.