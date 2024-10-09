We’ve got you covered. In line with our suite of bots that help you navigate the city’s charter and budget , we’ve created one to answer your questions about the propositions. The ballot bot can help you understand how each proposition will affect the city, its potential fiscal impact, and the interests trying to pass it or strike it down.

The bot isn’t perfect. Like many bots, our ballot bot may sometimes get things wrong or require extra prompting to deliver a helpful response. It was trained using the voter guide only, without references to outside context or discussion. For example, it may not know the full backstory behind a measure, cannot give opinions on measures or candidates and cannot tell you how to vote. If you’d like to double-check or dive deeper into any of the bot’s answers, you can ask it to direct you to the original source material.