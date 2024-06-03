If you’ve never taken the time to pore over San Francisco’s multibillion-dollar annual budget, no one could blame you.

It is, in technical terms, a doozy.

Mayor London Breed’s budget proposal, which outlines spending for the city’s dozens of departments and commissions line by line, is a 362-page tome that took months to prepare. It’s an extraordinarily dense document that even the math majors among us might have trouble getting our arms around.

Because so few humans understand the ins and outs of San Francisco’s roughly $16 billion budget, The Standard is trying an experiment. We’ve trained an AI bot on the mayor’s budget proposal for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.