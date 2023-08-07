“I grew up in a very conservative, puritan background,” Bergener said in a video message released in December 2021 . “With [my ex-wife] Noella, I explored a world of sex, drugs and rock & roll. We went down a very unhealthy path. And I lost almost everything—including myself.”

In a 2019 lawsuit, Bergener’s former business partner alleged that his “erratic behavior” damaged the Sweet James brand. His wife’s subsequent participation in the 16th season of Bravo’s hit reality TV show, Real Housewives of Orange County, threw Bergener’s reported financial troubles and the dissolution of their marriage into the spotlight.

Behind the widespread Muni ads—he’s bought 200—is a Newport Beach-based law firm with a large footprint in California, Arizona and Nevada. At its helm sits James Bergener, who purportedly earned the moniker “Sweet” because of the close bonds he forms with his clients.

If you live in San Francisco, you’re probably wondering: Who the heck is Sweet James?

He trundled into the city on May 1, squinting from the side of a Muni bus ad, his hornet yellow 800 number shining beneath him.

The pantheon of personal injury attorneys hawking their services in San Francisco has a new member: Sweet James.

‘The Dense Beard of Justice’

Bergener, 52, grew up in Utah. He is an ex-Mormon, his ex-wife said on Real Housewives. His first job, he once told an interviewer, was as a stock boy at Thrifty Drug at age 15.

He attended the University of Utah, and in 2002, he graduated from Whittier College School of Law in Southern California. (Whittier would later discontinue its law school due to its graduates’ poor rates of passing the bar and finding employment.)

Less than two years after graduating, Bergener founded his law firm.

Before launching his Muni bus ad campaign, Bergener’s firm was already fielding personal injury cases in San Francisco. It advertises having a local office Downtown in the tower at 1 Sansome St.

But Bergener lacks the kind of name—and face—recognition here that he enjoys in SoCal, where he even has a radio segment—called “Justice With Sweet James”—on sports radio station KLAC.

“I have offices in Los Angeles, and you can’t walk down the street in Los Angeles without knowing who Sweet James is,” said Christopher Dolan, a well-known Bay Area personal injury attorney.

According to him, Northern California lawyers have traditionally been more reluctant to be perceived as “billboard lawyers,” leaving that niche open.

“Why are they coming up north? Because the LA market is oversaturated with large-scale, advertising lawyers,” Dolan said.

Just how big is the Sweet James law firm? It’s tough to measure, but the firm isn’t shy about singing its own praises. It has won $1 billion for clients, its website boasts. Besides Bergener, it also lists 20 lawyers with the firm.

A key component of its strategy has been branding: Billboards, bus ads, talk-show appearances, radio spots and TV ads—including ones featuring professional surfer Samantha Sibley and tough-guy Machete actor Danny Trejo.

“Not even the cougars of LA are enough to scare me,” Trejo declares from the screen. “But if I get into an accident, I’m calling the boss: Sweet James.”

In a 2020 trademark misappropriation lawsuit against another law firm, the firm claimed that, since 2012, it had spent $50 million promoting the “Sweet James” trademark, including $10 million in the past year.

It’s serious about those trademarks. In an ad for the firm, Los Angeles sportscaster Petros Papadakis claims to have bestowed the nickname “Sweet James” on Bergener because he didn’t fit the stereotype of personal injury attorneys and was, well, sweet. But he also created an alternate moniker: “The Dense Beard of Justice.”

The law firm has trademarked it and the variation “The Beard of Justice,” according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Because of all these advertisements, strangers regularly recognize Bergener on the street, and the firm has been able to enter into “lucrative referral agreements with prominent personal injury attorneys” throughout the country, the firm stated in its trademark case.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency declined to tell The Standard how much Sweet James spent on the San Francisco bus campaign, due to “competitive trade secrets.”

To make so much advertising cost effective, a law firm needs a large volume of clients, said Nikolaus Reed, a Bay Area personal injury attorney.

While he cannot speak to the quality of the Sweet James firm, he sees some risks arising for clients when lawyers advertise so heavily.