Why Aaron Peskin’s progressive cred may not be enough to win

Running as the lone progressive Democratic candidate in one of the nation’s most progressive cities arguably should make you a shoo-in for any office.

But Supervisor Aaron Peskin has had an easier time swimming the briny bay from Alcatraz to shore than he has building a winning coalition for San Francisco mayor.

Peskin hasn’t consistently cracked the top two vote-getters in polls this entire election season. Only now, as moderate Democrat candidates barrage each other in a siege of attack ads, has Peskin nudged toward the top three choices in recent polls.

So what are the chains holding Peskin down?

Is he being buried in an avalanche of billionaire money? They’re trying. Has his years-old, salacious reputation for bullying hung like an albatross around his neck? His high negative rating in polls shows there’s some truth to that. Or is it just plain tough for an older white guy to light up progressives when Vice President Kamala Harris, a multiracial woman of color, is top of the ticket? OK, maybe that too.

Still, all of those challenges may have been surmountable if Peskin wrapped his hands around the right message. Instead, one of Peskin’s key issues is frozen in time: protecting renters.

Tenant organizers, former lawmakers, and housing production advocates told The Standard that Peskin may be missing the mark touting rent control and “responsible density” as residents cite affordability as one of their top concerns and as the tenants movement itself is in a downswing. Let’s draw a distinction here: It isn’t that tenant protections aren’t needed or that Peskin’s work won’t help people. This is about what message is top of San Franciscans’ minds.

Peskin is campaigning on his tenant protection record — which is admittedly quite extensive — but it hasn’t launched him to the front of the pack.

One of his signature successes, rent control, is an easy example of a message that may have lost its shine. What help is preventing rent increases when you already pay half your salary just to hang onto your apartment?

Peskin’s political compass was forged in the fires of the first dot-com boom’s red-hot rental market. In 1999, a single phrase could send chills down a San Franciscan’s spine: Ellis Act eviction.