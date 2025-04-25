Eagle noticed after he left — and the company continued to put off going public by raising vast sums of venture funding — that his fellow “Stripes” were spending big on homes despite much of their wealth being tied up in illiquid private company shares.

Five years later, when he left to start his own thing, Stripe was a sprawling fintech platform worth $74 billion , with an impressive South San Francisco campus. Despite the company’s size and more than $14 billion in annual revenue, it was still privately held.

When Adam Eagle joined payments processing startup Stripe in 2017, it was an up-and-coming private company based in SoMa, valued at just shy of $10 billion .

The windfall, he learned, was coming primarily through secondary sales, in which a shareholder in a company — a founder, employee, or investor — sells their stock to other investors or back to the business itself.

His own company, Beam , which provides financial services to construction businesses, was further proof of this phenomenon. Contractors he worked with were extremely busy with clients from private tech companies who were paying for premium upgrades almost exclusively in cash.

“People would casually mention that they bought a home in the peninsula, or the Oakland Hills, or a fancy neighborhood of San Francisco,” Eagle said. “On our ex-Stripe-employee Slack channel, people would share beautiful photos of remodelings and renovations.”

Designers like Jain, along with local real estate agents and contractors, report that between the return-to-office push, the AI boom, and regular secondary sales minting new millionaires, they have never been busier.

“We often hear things from clients like, ‘The moment we did a secondary, we wanted to buy a house,’” said Anu Jain, founder of San Francisco-based luxury interior design firm Atelier Oleana .

That flood of cash is quickly making its way into what is typically an individual’s single biggest purchase: a home.

When G Squared was founded in 2011, the term “unicorn,” used to describe a private company valued at more than $1 billion, didn’t exist. Today, there are more than 1,200 globally, with a combined market value of $4.4 trillion .

“The secondary market is at an all-time high,” said Spencer McLeod, a partner at G Squared , a venture capital firm that provides on-demand liquidity by buying secondary shares from tech employees and investors. “There’s more value trapped in the private company space — especially in venture-backed companies — than ever before.”

Selling secondary shares — in juggernauts like OpenAI, ByteDance, and Databricks or early-stage startups you’ve never heard of — has become the way tech employees and investors turn paper wealth into cash long before the companies go public or get acquired.

Unlocking the treasure chest

For much of the modern tech industry’s history, an IPO was the route to fortune. In 1999, the average time from idea to IPO was five years, according to research by University of Florida business professor Jay Ritter. But the growing pool of private capital and uncertainty around the long-dormant IPO market has pushed that time frame to 14 years.

It’s now a badge of honor for companies to stay private for as long as possible. But that means employees and investors are saddled with shares worth millions that they can’t spend.

“You can’t pay for House of Prime Rib with Stripe shares,” McLeod said. Neither can you use private shares to pay for student loans, a kid’s tuition, or a pricey home. “It’s like having a treasure chest but no key to open it.”

To quell internal pressure to go public, tech companies increasingly organize structured secondary sales, also known as tender offers, which give employees and investors a chance to sell a portion of their shares.

McLeod, whose venture firm pioneered “secondaries as a service,” says his phone has been ringing off the hook for a few years. Executives from Anthropic, Brex, Coursera, Spotify, and Wiz are among those who have him on speed dial for when they need to cash in anywhere from a few thousand to $200 million worth of shares.