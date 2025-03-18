It’s a different world from when Andytown reopened its downtown location in late 2021. At the time, the café was “absolutely dead,” according to owner Lauren Crabbe. In the following months, foot traffic returned in fits and starts — then all at once.

Colleagues gossiped, headphone-clad people tapped furiously at laptops, and one group quietly discussed possible valuations for an impending funding round. The line for a latte or croissant held steady.

On a recent weekday afternoon, the sky was drizzly and overcast, but the energy buzzed at the Salesforce Park location of Andytown Coffee.

Crabbe’s experience reflects a larger vibe shift in the city where remote work had firmly embedded itself in recent years. Blue-chip private employers , a growing swath of the public sector , and hardcore AI startups have converged to bring workers back to the office in a kind of cultural squeeze.

“Last fall, it just skyrocketed,” she said. “All of a sudden it was like, OK, we’re back.”

Nearly everyone agrees that the hope for a complete return to the Before Times is a lost cause. But it’s clear from speaking to members of the business ecosystem — HR managers, sellers of office furniture, grumbling employees , headhunters, and small companies like Andytown — that something has changed. Five years after Covid shut down the city , it seems we’re at the beginning of the end of the remote-work era.

The café in October matched pre-pandemic revenue, and, aside from a holiday lull, business has been steady or growing since. It’s a sign of a palpable resurgence in parts of the city, where working from the office has become the new new normal.

“Two years ago, I could not get anybody to go into the office a couple days a week,” said Jaimie Feliz, principal at San Francisco recruiting firm The Hire Standard . “Now, across the board, it’s pretty standard for companies to ask for a minimum of three days in office — it’s very rare to see any less than that.”

For those resistant to returning to an office, the dream of a fully work-from-home job has been supplanted by gratitude if their company requires an in-office presence only twice a week. But in most cases, the requirement is three days, or even four or five.

The city is “noticing an exciting resurgence of energy,” said Rodney Fong, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and is “thrilled to welcome more workers, visitors, and residents back.” (Though mounting recession fears could hamper hopes for a full bounce-back.)

The push for workers to return to offices is the agenda du jour at the local, state, and federal levels. Within days of each other, Mayor Daniel Lurie and Gov. Gavin Newsom followed the lead of President Donald Trump in ordering government workers back to their desks more frequently — making getting butts in seats a rare point of agreement between the two parties.

“All of a sudden, the hoodies came back; the North Face jackets are back,” Crabbe said. “On a day where we have nice weather, it’s wild. Everyone’s coming in.”

The remote-work rubber band

Meanwhile, 79% of respondents in a recent KPMG survey of 100 local business leaders said they are trying to bring employees back to the office more frequently.

San Francisco has been the slowest metropolitan area to return to offices since pandemic restrictions started to lift, lagging behind New York and Washington and pushing the local office market to a 36.5% vacancy rate .

He points to 555 Mission St ., which has nearly 90% occupancy and is about to open an amenities floor that includes a fitness center with Peloton bikes and sauna, a lounge with food and drinks by Wolfgang Puck, a golf simulator, and meeting rooms. It was an $11 million investment by the building’s owner — a sign of money flowing into the office market again.

San Francisco office leasing and return-to-office rates have both increased, and while there are still many vacancies, space in premium locations and buildings with nice amenities is being snapped up quickly, according to Powell.

“In the last four or five months, there’s been more of an effort and expectation that return to office is happening,” said Wes Powell, executive managing director at real estate firm JLL. “The pendulum, I think, is swinging almost all the way back.”

Kovac said the general consensus among CEOs is they want workers back in the office with greater frequency, but it’s been a difficult tightrope to negotiate. He joked that a “hot mic” moment featuring JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s expletive-laden defense of in-office work was a blessing in disguise in publicizing the backroom conversations.

“One hundred percent, things are starting to change,” Kovac said. “It’s one of the only things that everyone from local, state, to federal officials seem to agree on.”

Companies are signing big leases and expecting employees to actually work out of the new spaces . Mandates are coming from corporate giants like Amazon and unicorn upstarts like Databricks. Kyle Kovac, a San Francisco office building sales broker at CBRE, said the shift has started to permeate his meetings with major investors.

Puppies and pizza

While remote-first teams are still out there, Feliz, the recruiter, said those roles tend to be highly competitive — and offer lower salaries.

The end of the remote-work era has left employees on the back foot. Fears that layoffs will continue have spooked some would-be quitters. “Never in my life did I think I’d see these kinds of massive tech layoffs,” said Feliz, noting that “working for Google used to be like working for the government” in terms of job stability. These days, workers at both are on the chopping block.

Even among city workers, whose powerful unions have been able to enshrine remote work in their contracts, labor leaders decided against pushing back publicly on Lurie’s four-day-a-week mandate amid a major budget deficit and anxiety around potential layoffs.

“I’ve seen candidates who were specifically looking for remote-only work — top, top candidates — and they’re still unemployed,” Feliz said. There’s been a shift in expectations in job-seekers from fully remote to two days a week in the office to conceding to a job that requires three.

Five-day mandates are still rare, she said, and the key for most companies is to allow employees flexibility.

That’s the stance favored by Adyen, the fintech company that last year signed one of the city’s largest leases. The firm expects its local employees to spend the “majority of their time in the office,” chief HR officer Brooke Nayden said. But while that’s the default, the company has exceptions, just as it did before the pandemic, like if employees work from home around a doctor’s appointment or want to adjust hours for child care.