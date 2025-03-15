Skip to main content
‘The city spoke louder than ever’: Covid-19 through the lens of SF street photographers

On the fifth anniversary of the pandemic, seven local photographers share their most memorable images of the lockdown.

Three people, wearing masks, stand in an indoor area. A child in the center has a transparent protective cover. A fire hose cabinet is visible on the wall.
A family inside a BART Station in San Francisco during COVID. | Source: David Root
By The Standard Staff

From the empty roads, makeshift signs, and boarded-up windows to the simmering anxiety and isolation — it’s hard to describe in words the surreal disruption of the early pandemic.

That’s why, as we approach the fifth anniversary of the Covid-19 global outbreak, we asked seven street photographers to share their most memorable images of the lockdown in San Francisco.

Their pictures capture stark contrasts of isolation and resilience — silent avenues, masked figures, and fleeting moments of human connection. They convey the raw emotion of a city in flux, offering a visual archive of the time.

The photographers weren’t just documenting these scenes but living through them, bearing witness to an unprecedented moment in history.

Kyle Miller

A person walks down a city street holding a &quot;Free Hugs&quot; sign. The street is lined with buildings and illuminated by bright sunlight.
Two people wearing masks are standing inside a bus by the door. One person is carrying a shopping bag, and the other has a patterned purse. The bus interior is visible.
A person in a hooded jacket is lying on a sidewalk beside a storefront window. Inside, a man and two children, all wearing masks, are visible through the glass.

“The images from the pandemic that have stayed with me are those of disconnect, confusion, and despair. The crisis magnified existing inequalities, making it painfully clear how differently the pandemic affected the less fortunate compared to those with more resources. The stark contrast in experiences underscored deep societal divides.”

Brennan Smart

A person stands on a dimly lit sidewalk next to a building at night, gazing upward while holding a drink. There's a &quot;No Parking&quot; sign nearby.

“Covid-19 was a lonely time, but it also made me appreciate photography’s power to connect people even more. Social distancing made it challenging to meet others and create the work I love, but it also pushed me to find new ways to capture the world around me.”

Michael Soto

A boarded-up storefront with a &quot;Hermès&quot; awning. The wall is made of large stone tiles, and there's a simple design above the awning.
The image shows a closed storefront, boarded with wood panels. Above, &quot;Maison Margiela Paris&quot; is written in black letters on a light wall.
A Dolce &amp; Gabbana storefront with large windows partially covered by dark panels. Above, a ladder leans against the building. A street sign reads &quot;SAMMY WON $15,929!&quot;
The image shows a Valentino store with its entrance boarded up with plywood. The store's name is displayed in large letters above the doors.

“It was interesting to observe the exteriors of luxurious spaces that rarely exhibit any sign of vulnerability being compelled to reveal a sense of vulnerability like everyone else … momentarily mirror[ing] the fate of the mom-and-pop shop down the street. … These photographs instilled in me a profound sense of unity and equality, reminding me that we were all navigating this challenging situation together.”

Carlo Velasquez

People are enjoying a sunny day in a spacious park, sitting in distanced circles on the grass. The city skyline is visible in the background.
A woman on a bus is holding a bouquet covered in plastic. She wears a mask and a sleeveless top, with a brown bag on her shoulder. The bus interior is visible.
A sign on an empty roadside reads &quot;WE ARE NOT INVISIBLE&quot; with &quot;my2020census.gov&quot; below. It's evening; buildings and distant hills are visible.
Two people stand outside in the dark, looking up at a person leaning out of a barred window illuminated by warm indoor light.

“I can’t name any moment or image in particular, but more of a feeling. Almost like an empty feeling both figuratively and literally. It seemed like even with the absence of traffic on the streets, the city spoke louder than ever. I think the voice grew louder and the message was clear: we needed each other as we navigated the whirlwind of 2020.”

Alex Ramos

A wide view of an empty suspension bridge with vertical cables extending upward, leading towards a city skyline under a cloudy sky.
A narrow street lined with shops in a Chinatown setting, featuring red lanterns hanging overhead, colorful signs in English and Chinese, and some parked cars.
An empty city street with tall buildings on both sides, boarded shops, and traffic signals. &quot;The Palace&quot; sign is visible in the background.

“When I think about my photography from the pandemic, the handful that stand out most are from a walk that I took around Union Square, Chinatown, and the Financial District shortly after the shelter-in-place order. Aside from a handful of others wandering the streets, the city felt eerily deserted. I remember the weight of that moment and the realization that life would be forever changed, not just in San Francisco.”

David Root

Three people, wearing masks, stand in an indoor area. A child in the center has a transparent protective cover. A fire hose cabinet is visible on the wall.

“I remember a week or so before Covid hit, I was working the Morgan Stanley conference, and Covid was the only thing anyone was talking about. The next day, Dreamforce (San Francisco’s biggest conference), was canceled. That’s when I knew this was gonna be a big deal.”

Daniel Gomes-Wagner

A window displays signs reminding customers to wear masks and stating a minimum charge of $20 for card transactions; cash is required for less.
Outside a prefabricated metal beam business in Oakland, CA in 2021.

“The images that resonated most with me through the pandemic were the signs and rules people posted. Some from the official guidelines, while others were entirely homemade, reflecting people’s individual fears, frustrations, and attempts to maintain order in the disorganized hell of the pandemic.”

CovidCultureDowntownHealthSmall Business