‘The city spoke louder than ever’: Covid-19 through the lens of SF street photographers

From the empty roads, makeshift signs, and boarded-up windows to the simmering anxiety and isolation — it’s hard to describe in words the surreal disruption of the early pandemic.
That’s why, as we approach the fifth anniversary of the Covid-19 global outbreak, we asked seven street photographers to share their most memorable images of the lockdown in San Francisco.
Their pictures capture stark contrasts of isolation and resilience — silent avenues, masked figures, and fleeting moments of human connection. They convey the raw emotion of a city in flux, offering a visual archive of the time.
The photographers weren’t just documenting these scenes but living through them, bearing witness to an unprecedented moment in history.