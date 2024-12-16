“If you aren’t in the greater Silicon Valley circle, you maybe can’t imagine that someone would want to spend, like, 80 hours a week building enterprise software,” Gupta said.

But the tweet attracted a barrage of negative attention as well, as critics accused Gupta — whose business is building an AI expert that analyzes the codebases of big software companies — of being an exploitative tyrant.

Gupta said the message was targeted at his small following of fellow startup founders. He wanted to see what they thought of his strategy to recruit to Greptile hardcore engineers who are bored out of their minds in the bureaucracy of Big Tech.

The 22-year-old founder of AI startup Greptile became the talk of the town (and far beyond ) last month when he tweeted that he tells job candidates his company proudly offers “no work-life balance,” with 14-hour work days, six or seven days a week, at its Transamerica Pyramid office.

At some companies, the hard-nosed culture is even more extreme than the 9-9-6 work schedule (9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week) typical in China that high-profile Silicon Valley investors ( including Michael Moritz , chairman of The Standard) have endorsed for early-stage startups.

“Here, it’s work hard, work hard. Do not play hard,” said Alex Reibman, cofounder of Agency, a startup that builds, evaluates, and monitors AI agents.

Startup founders say that after a pandemic lull dispersed many techies to Tahoe, New York, and Hawaii, San Francisco grind culture is back and more intense than ever — and AI is the reason.

Gupta’s philosophy around work is very much the norm in a growing corner of San Francisco’s tech industry.

Gupta is sociable and measured but has a nearly maniacal determination that brought him to San Francisco last year after graduating from Georgia Tech. He wanted to grind and thought the city would be the best place to build his most ambitious technology.

“Working 80, 90 hours a week is no stretch of the imagination,” Reibman said. “It’s something that is basically required if you want to build here.”

Reibman and his co-founder, Adam Silverman, feel the pulse of that round-the-clock energy via hack nights at their office in South Park. Every week, they invite AI builders to code from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., providing popcorn, strobe lights, fog machines, and house music.

“We get people from all over the world, like India, Dubai, Singapore, reaching out to us to join virtually. They literally want to be here so bad, they want to watch us on the Zoom screen,” Reibman said. “People are literally clawing at the door, being, like, ‘I need this energy.’”

Reibman and Silverman chalk up this iteration of single-minded zeal in San Francisco, which has seen previous bursts of Soylent-fueled coding, to a recognition that Big Tech incumbents have a bigger advantage than ever in shaping the AI revolution.